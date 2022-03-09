‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: Obi-Wan Watches Over Luke As He Stays ‘Hidden’ From The World

The first look at ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ dropped on March 9 and gave us a glimpse at the Jedi Master back in action after the rise of Darth Vader.

He’s back! The first trailer for the highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi was released on March 9. “The fight is done. We lost,” Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) says in the trailer. He later adds, “Stay hidden.” Despite the dangers, Obi-Wan makes sure to watch over Luke Skywalker, even if it’s from a distance.

Obi-Wan attempts to stay under the radar in the first footage. The Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, says that “the key to hunting Jedi is patience.” But this is Obi-Wan we’re talking about.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Obi-Wan’s story is far from over, and this limited series is going to explore what happened to the beloved Star Wars character in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

The Disney+ series marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. “It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Hayden told StarWars.com in 2020 after the series was announced. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

During Disney Investor Day in 2020, Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy stressed that Obi-Wan and Darth Vader will have the “rematch of the century” ahead of their final face-off in Star Wars: A New Hope. “There’s a hunger for this character to come back,” Ewan said at the time. “The fans have been waiting long enough, you know?”

Ewan and Hayden will be joined by new and familiar faces. Bonnie Piesse will be reprising the role of Beru Lars, Luke Skywalker’s aunt and surrogate mother. Joel Edgerton joins the cast as Owen Lars, Beru’s husband and Luke’s uncle. Additional cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a limited series that will consist of 6 episodes. The show is set to premiere May 25, 2022, on Disney+.