‘The Mandalorian’ Makes New Enemies In Long-Awaited Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Disney finally released the trailer for season 3 of The Mandalorian on January 16, during Monday’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers, giving Star Wars fans a glimpse at what Mando and Baby Yoda are up to next. The footage for the new season, which premieres March 1 on Disney+, features Pedro Pascal‘s bounty hunter dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet.

Din Djarin was told that he’s “a Mandalorian no more” because of the helmet incident, but in Season 3, viewers will find him aiming to reclaim his status by visiting the “living waters” in the mines under Mandalore. When describing Season 3, Disney said, “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

The first teaser for season 3 was released at the D23 Expo in September 2022. The new season will feature the returns of Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze. Gina Carano won’t be back as former Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune. Lucasfilm/Disney fired Gina following offensive posts on social media in February 2021.

When season 2 of the hit series ended, Baby Yoda left Mando to go train with Luke Skywalker, played by a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill. Mando and Baby Yoda reunited in the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett.

Fans are so excited to see what comes next in the Star Wars universe in this upcoming season of The Mandalorian. Another spinoff series, Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s former Jedi Padawan, is also coming out in 2023 on Disney+.