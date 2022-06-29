The ‘Ahsoka’ Series: Cast, Release Date, Showrunners & More You Need To Know

One of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe is finally getting their own live-action television show. Ahsoka, featuring Anakin Skywalker’s former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, is coming to Disney+. The character Ahsoka was introduced in the Stars Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. She recently made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm is producing Ahsoka, an action-adventure, drama, science fiction series. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated show, including the release date, cast, and more.

More About Rosario Dawson Rosario Dawson & Sen. Cory Booker Split After 3 Years Together

Who Is In the Cast for the Ahsoka Series?

There are the cast members confirmed to be starring in Ahsoka:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Rosario debuted the role in season two of The Mandalorian and returned for an episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Her casting in Ahsoka was confirmed in December 2020, when the series was announced. Ahsoka was voiced by Ashley Eckstein in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. The latter series takes place after Revenge of the Sith, when the Jedi are on the run from the Galactic Empire.

as Ahsoka Tano. Rosario debuted the role in season two of The Mandalorian and returned for an episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Her casting in Ahsoka was confirmed in December 2020, when the series was announced. Ahsoka was voiced by in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. The latter series takes place after Revenge of the Sith, when the Jedi are on the run from the Galactic Empire. Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. Natasha is best known for playing Helena in Netflix’s The Society. She was officially cast Ahsoka in November 2021. Her character Sabine is introduced in Star Wars Rebels as a young Mandalorian warrior, Imperial Academy dropout, and a former bounty hunter. She is an ally to Ahsoka.

as Sabine Wren. Natasha is best known for playing Helena in Netflix’s The Society. She was officially cast Ahsoka in November 2021. Her character Sabine is introduced in Star Wars Rebels as a young Mandalorian warrior, Imperial Academy dropout, and a former bounty hunter. She is an ally to Ahsoka. Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Hayden was officially cast in Ahsoka in October 2021. He just reprised his role as Anakin/Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Anakin was Ahsoka’s Jedi Mentor before he turned to the Dark Side in Revenge of the Sith.

Additional confirmed cast members include Ivanna Sakhno (The Spy Who Dumped Me) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) whose roles are undisclosed. Mary Elizabeth is married to Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan in the Star Wars universe. Ray Stevenson has been cast as a villainous admiral. Ray voiced the character Gar Saxon in The Clone Wars and Rebels. The Rebels characters Hera Syndulla and Chopper are also set to appear in Ahsoka. Hera is a Twi’lek from the planet Ryoloth. Chopper is an astromech droid owned by Hera. Grand Admiral Thrawn is also rumored to be appearing. He is an Imperial military leader who Ahsoka is hunting in The Book of Boba Fett. Ezra Bridger is expected to appear, as well. Ezra is a member of the Rebel Alliance in Rebels who went missing.

View Related Gallery Rosario Dawson: Photos Of The Actress Rosario Dawson Columbia Pictures presents the World Premiere of MISS BALA at Regal L.A. Live, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 30 January 2019 Rosario Dawson and Gina Rodriguez 'Miss Bala' Film Premiere, Roaming Arrivals, Regal L.A. Live, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jan 2019

When Will the Ahsoka Series Air?

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in 2023. An exact release date has yet to be announced. It’s expected to premiere after season 3 of The Mandalorian which kicks off in Feb. 2023. Ahsoka was first announced in December 2020 alongside The Book of Boba Fett as spinoffs to The Mandalorian.

Who are the Creators?

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are the creators of Ahsoka. They’re also executive producers with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Dave is writing the series and is also confirmed to be directing multiple episodes, including the premiere. Peter Ramsey, who directed the Sony animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will also be directing at least one episode of Ahsoka, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a May 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Dave described Ahsoka as “a continuous story.” He went on to say, “It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That’s what I want the character to be doing, and I think that’s what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her. I’ve only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older—they’re very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be.”

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jD8byvNvDP — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Is There Any Footage So Far?

Ahsoka began filming on May 9, 2022 in Los Angeles. At Star Wars Celebration on May 26, Dave and Jon appeared in person to promote the show, while Rosario appeared via video in her Ahsoka costume. The first footage from the show was shared at Star Wars Celebration and it reportedly featured Ahsoka, Sabine, and Hera. The following month, Rosario shared a behind-the-scenes video of her own shadow while in costume on the set. “Happy Summer Solstice,” she wrote.

What Will the Series Be About?

The official longline for Ahsoka, courtesy of Lucasfilm, reads, “After making her long awaited live-action debut in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano’s story, written by Dave Filoni, will continue in a limited series starring Rosario Dawson and executive produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.” The series is expected to follow Ahsoka tracking down Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn, as well as her friend Ezra Bridger.

What Timeline is the Ahsoka Show?

Ahsoka is set in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. All three shows take place after Return of the Jedi, but before the First Order is ruling the galaxy in The Force Awakens. The upcoming series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will take place in this same timeframe. The show is reported to be a “coming of-age adventure film” starring Jude Law, set for release in 2023.

What to Watch While You Wait

If you want to meet Ahsoka from the beginning, watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars, both the animated film and then the seven-season animated series. Ahsoka also appears in Star Wars Rebels, which is important since some of those characters will be in Ahsoka. Then, fans can see Ashoka’s live-action debut (played by Rosario Dawson) in the fifth episode of The Mandalorian season 2, followed by the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett. These titles are all available to stream on Disney+.