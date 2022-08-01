‘Andor’ Trailer: Saw Gerrara Returns As A Revolution Begins To Build

“To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong. They’re so proud of themselves, so fat and satisfied, they can’t imagine that someone like me could ever get inside their house,” Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, says in the opening moments of the new Andor trailer.

Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael goes to Andor and asks for his help. “Wouldn’t you rather give it all to something real?” he asks Andor. “I need all the heroes I can get.”

Saw Gerrara, played by Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, also returns in the Andor series. He’ll be joining forces with Andor and Luthen. “For the greater good,” Saw says to Luthen, who replies, “Call it what you will.” Saw tells him, “Let’s call it war.”

The action-packed trailer is full of suspense and intrigue. “As long as everyone thinks I’m an irritation, there’s a good chance they’ll miss what I’m really doing,” Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma says. A revolution is brewing in Andor. “I’m tired of losing,” Andor says in the final seconds of the trailer.

Andor will explore a “new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Diego revealed the new trailer during the August 1 edition of Good Morning America. “It’s quite unique because we know what Cassian is capable of, but we’re going to meet him when he doesn’t know he’s capable of that,” the actor said. “We’re going to meet him when life is tough, it’s a very dark and interesting life because it’s a normal guy who has to become part of something bigger.”

Andor will have a 3-episode premiere on September 21. The series will air exclusively on Disney+.