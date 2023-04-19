‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal , is returning for season 4.

Season 4 has not started filming yet.

The Mandalorian isn’t leaving the galaxy just yet! The Disney+ Star Wars series wrapped its third season on April 19, and it’s already been confirmed that there’s going to be a season 4. That means there’s more to come from Din Djarin/Mando and Grogu, who officially became a Mandalorian apprentice in the season 3 finale.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau previously confirmed that he’s already written the script for season 4. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story,” Jon told French news station BFMTV in February. “We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production [of season 3]. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

The Mandalorian has been a huge hit with Star Wars fans, who are already anxiously awaiting the show’s return. Here’s everything we know so far about The Mandalorian season 4.

The Mandalorian Season 4 Release Date

Disney/Lucasfilm has not announced when The Mandalorian season 4 will arrive on Disney+. The first season debuted in November 2019, while the second season premiered in October 2020. Season 3 premiered March 1, 2023 and concluded April 19. All three seasons have consisted of 8 episodes.

The Mandalorian Season 4 Cast

We can expect to see Pedro Pascal return as Din Djarin, alongside his new apprentice Grogu/Baby Yoda. Other cast members who will likely be back for season 4 include Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallows as The Armorer, and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto. It’s also possible we could see the returns of Katy M. O’Brien as Elia Kane, and Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing. Tamuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen were absent from season 3 as Boba Fett and Fennec Shang, respectively, but they could easily pop up again in season 4. And don’t count out an appearance from Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, who is getting her own Star Wars show coming later this year to Disney+.

On the flip side, Giancarlo Esposito likely won’t return as Moff Gideon. Moff was killed in the season 3 finale after he escaped from captivity. However, there is a chance Giancarlo could return as a clone of Moff.

How Did The Mandalorian Season 3 End?

Surprisingly, The Mandalorian season 3 actually had a conclusive ending with no major cliffhangers. Mando, Grogu, and Bo-Katan were able to defeat Moff Gideon and stop him from unleashing Force-welding clones of himself. However, Moff did manage to destroy the Darksaber, before he is seemingly killed in an explosion. Grogu uses the Force to save himself, Mando, and Bo-Katan. With the Mandalorians now united, they return to Mandalore with Bo-Katan as their leader. Mando formally adopts Grogu so that Grogu can become Mando’s apprentice. Mando and Grogu move to Nevarro and begin working with the High Republic. It’s a happy ending for Mando and Grogu that most fans didn’t see coming.

What Will Happen In The Mandalorian Season 4?

The Mandalorian season 4 will likely pick up after the events of season 3, with Mando and Grogu protecting the Outer Rim on behalf of the High Republic. We’ll probably see even more of Mando and Grogu’s father-son dynamic, now that Mando has officially adopted Grogu. And all the Mandalorians will be working as a united group after Bo-Katan brought all the different factions together in season 3.

Also, there will probably be a crossover between The Mandalorian season 4 and Ahsoka, the spinoff series focused on the Jedi Ahsoka Tano, which premieres in August 2023. Ahsoka made an appearance during The Mandalorian season 2 and the spinoff The Book of Boba Fett. Jon Favreau and fellow The Mandalorian EP Dave Filoni are the creators of the Ahsoka series. Jon has hinted that the Rosario Dawson-starring show will set up the events of The Mandalorian season 4.

“With television, we’re very lucky that we don’t have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly,” Jon told CinemaBlend in May 2022. “So now, as Dave’s doing Ahsoka, it’s very much informing the writing that I’m doing for [The Mandalorian] season 4. It becomes – how should I put it – more precise.”

Fans are also wondering if The Mandalorian will end with season 4. But Jon Favreau has said he’s not ready to end the show there. “I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story,” he said on the Inside Total Film podcast in Feb. 2023. “And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on,” Jon added. “And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.”