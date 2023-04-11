Pedro Pascal’s Siblings: Meet ‘The Last of Us’ Stars 3 Brothers & Sisters, Including Sister Lux

Pedro Pascal is an actor, most well-known for starring in the hit HBO show ‘The Last of Us’ and the ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Mandalorian.’

Pedro is a brother to three siblings: Javiera, Nicolas, and Lux.

Most of Pedro’s siblings are in show business.

Pedro Pascal has become one of the most exciting stars in Hollywood. He began getting his big break in 2019 as the title star of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and he’s made appearances elsewhere in the Star Wars universe, including in the show The Book of Boba Fett. Pedro, 48, became even more famous as the leading man of the zombie dystopia series The Last Of Us on HBO.

Besides being a critically-acclaimed actor, Pedro is also a loving brother to two sisters and a younger brother. Born in Chile, the actor and his older sister Javiera fled the country with their parents, who supported socialist leader Salvador Allende, when dictator Augosto Pinochet took power. His parents took their family to the United States, where they had another son and daughter. The family eventually settled in Orange County, California. Find out more about Pedro’s family here!

Javiera Balmaceda Pascal

Pedro’s elder sister Javierawas also born in Chile. Like her younger brother, she also pursued a career in entertainment, but most of her work is done off-screen. She serves as the Head of Local Originals For Spanish-Speaking Countries in Latin America for Amazon Studios, according to Variety. One of her biggest projects yet has been working on the Amazon Original Argentina, 1985. The 2022 film was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2023 Academy Awards. “It’s exciting to be part of such an ambitious project that will take audiences on a journey through a pivotal point in Argentina’s history,” Javiera told Variety, when the movie was announced.

When the film was nominated, Javiera attended the Oscars, which her brother also attended and presented the Best Animated Film and Best Documentary Short awards. The brother and sister duo attended the event together, and Pedro shared a sweet photo of the two of them at the ceremony on Instagram. “Big sis energy,” he captioned the post.

Nicolas Balmaceda Pascal

Of all Pedro’s siblings, his younger brother Nicolas is the most private. When celebrating his younger brother’s birthday in 2019, The Last of Us actor penned a sweet message to him and revealed that his brother is a doctor, working towards a degree in neurology. “He’s getting his PHD in pediatric neurology. He hates attention and he loves doing good,” Pedro wrote in the Instagram caption. “To punish him for being younger, smarter and more handsome I thought I would announce this to the world.”

On Nicolas’ Instagram, he has shown that he has an interest in astronomy. He often posts photos of the moon and other planets on the account. He also occasionally shares looks at his dog and celebrates his siblings’ accomplishments, like when his younger sister Lux was on a magazine cover.

Lux Pascal

Pedro’s youngest sibling Lux, 30, was born in 1992. Lux announced that she is transgender in a February 2021 interview with Ya magazine. When she came out, she revealed that her family were incredibly supportive of her. “For everyone in my family my transition has been very natural. Almost something they hoped would happen,” she told Ya. She has used her platform to support trans rights.

Like her brother, Lux is also an actress. Many of her projects have been in Spanish, but she did appear in the U.S. Netflix series Narcos, per IMDb. She’s currently finishing up an MFA program at the prestigious Julliard School, and she’s shared some updates from school on her Instagram.