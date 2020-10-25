‘Happy Days’ Cast Then & Now: See Henry Winkler & More After 46 Years

It’s a happy day because most of the ‘Happy Days’ cast is reuniting for a fundraiser to benefit Wisconsin Democrats. Take a look back at beloved ‘Happy Days’ stars Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, and more before the reunion.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is hosting a Happy Days reunion fundraiser featuring some of the show’s beloved stars like Henry Winkler, 74, Ron Howard, 66, Don Most, 67, Anson Williams, 71, Marion Ross, 91, writer Lowell Ganz, and more special guests. The virtual event will be available for a minimum donation of $1, and all proceeds will go towards making Donald Trump, 74, a one-term president on Election Night.

Happy Days was set in Wisconsin and ran from 1974 to 1984. The sitcom, created by the late Garry Marshall, remains one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The living co-stars, with the exception of Scott Baio, 60, will be participating in the reunion. See the cast then and now.

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler’s breakout role was undoubtedly playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in Happy Days. The 74-year-old started out as a recurring character, but he eventually became a main star of the show. He won two Golden Globes and three Emmy nominations for playing Fonzie. In the years since Happy Days, Henry has become one of the TV’s most beloved actors. He’s also known for his roles in Arrested Development, Childrens Hospital, Parks and Recreation, and more. Henry currently stars in the HBO series Barry. He won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2018 for his role in Barry.

His notable film roles include Scream, The Waterboy, Holes, Click, and more. He is starring in the upcoming Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch, which will be released in 2021. Henry has been married to his wife, Stacey, since 1978. They have two kids: Zoe and Max.

Ron Howard

Ron Howard starred as the beloved Richie Cunningham on Happy Days through season 7. Ron, who previously made a name for himself on The Andy Griffith Show, left Happy Days in 1980 to focus more on directing. Over the years, he’s directed hit films like Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Frost/Nixon, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and more. He won the Academy Award for Best Director for A Beautiful Mind in 2001. The film also won Best Picture. Ron was notably the narrator for Arrested Development. He was also the executive producer and later appeared as a fictionalized version of himself.

His latest work is directing the Netflix film, Hillbilly Elegy, which will be released on Nov. 24, 2020. Ron has been married to Cheryl Alley since 1975. They have 4 kids, including Bryce Dallas Howard, 39, who is a famous actress.

Scott Baio

Scott Baio joined Happy Days in season 5 as Chachi Arcola, the younger cousin of Fonzie. He ended up starring in the spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi, which lasted 2 seasons. He returned for the final season of Happy Days. He went on to star as the title character in the hit TV series Charles in Charge from 1984 to 1990. He notably had the recurring role of Bob Loblaw on Arrested Development, taking over the role from his Happy Days co-star Henry Winkler. Scott is also a reality star. He starred in the reality series Scott Baio Is 45… and Single, as well as Scott Baio is 46… and Pregnant. He later starred and produced the Nick at Nite comedy See Dad Run, which ran from 2012 to 2014. His latest role was in 2014 as Foop in the TV movie A Fairly Odd Summer.

Scott will not be appearing in the latest Happy Days reunion, which is happening to raise funds for Wisconsin Democrats. He is a vocal Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump, 74, and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016. In response to Ron’s tweet about the Happy Days reunion, Scott called it “shameful.”

What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. #Shameful https://t.co/v1uB2vK5sj — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 20, 2020

The actor was accused of sexual misconduct by his former Charles In Charge co-star Nicole Eggert, 48. Nicole claimed that Scott had allegedly molested her starting when she was 14 and had sex with her when she was 17. Scott denied the allegations and claimed that the sex was “consensual” when she was 18. That same year, another Charles in Charge co-star, Alexander Polinsky alleged he was “sexually harassed by Scott Baio and ultimately assaulted by him between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.” Scott has denied all of the allegations against him.

Anson Williams

Anson Williams played the lovable Warren “Potsie” Weber throughout all 11 seasons of Happy Days. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor — Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for playing Potsie in 1983. Anson went on to become a popular television director, working on shows like Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, Lizzie McGuire, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and more.

He still has so much love for Happy Days, appearing in two reunion specials: The Happy Days Reunion Special in 1992 and Happy Days: 30th Anniversary Reunion in 2005. Anson recently appeared in the 2020 ABC special, The Happy Days of Garry Marshall. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Anson back in May 2020. “Happy Days was more than a show. It was an education in life. It was being inspired to be the best you could be and keeping humble. Keeping humble was a big deal with him,” he told HollywoodLife.

Erin Moran

Erin Moran played the spunky Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days. She also starred in the Happy Days spinoff, Joanie Loves Chachi, with Scott Baio. When the spinoff was canceled after 2 seasons, she returned to Happy Days for its final season. After Happy Days ended in 1984, Erin had guest-starring roles on Murder, She Wrote, Diagnosis: Murder, and more. She appeared as a contestant in the 2008 series Celebrity Fit Club. Erin reunited with Happy Days co-stars Henry, Ron, and Scott during Arrested Development season 4. Her final TV role was in an episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories in 2012.

She married Rocky Ferguson in 1987. They got divorced in 1993. She married Steven Fleischmann that same year. Erin was found unresponsive in Corydon, Indiana, on April 22, 2017. She was later pronounced dead at the age of 56. The cause of her death ended up being complications from stage 4 cancer.

Don Most

Don Most starred as jokester Ralph Malph through season 8 of Happy Days. He appeared as a guest star in the final season. Over the years, he guest-starred on shows like Baywatch, Star Trek: Voyager, and Glee. He also guest-starred on Charles in Charge, reuniting with his former Happy Days co-star Scott Baio. Don is a singer as well as an actor. He released a Christmas CD, Swinging Down the Chimney Tonight, in 2016. He later toured the U.S. in a show that was called Donny Most Sings and Swings.

Marion Ross

Marion Ross starred as Marion Cunningham, Richie and Joanie Cunningham’s lovely mom, in all 11 seasons of Happy Days. She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in both 1979 and 1984. She was later nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the 1996 film The Evening Star. Over the years, Marion had a number of recurring roles on The Drew Carey Show, That ’70s Show, and Gilmore Girls. She guest-starred on Grey’s Anatomy, Nurse Jackie, Two and a Half Men, and more. Marion retired from acting in 2018.

Tom Bosley

Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham, Richie and Joanie Cunnigham’s dad, throughout the 11 seasons of Happy Days. He received an Emmy nomination in 1978 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. After Happy Days, he starred as the title character in Father Dowling Mysteries, which aired from 1989 to 1991. He also had a recurring role on Murder, She Wrote. Tom appeared in a number of Broadway shows, including Beauty and the Beast in 1994 and Cabaret in 2002. His last role was in the 2010 movie The Back-up Plan. Tom died at the age of 83 from complications of a staph infection on Oct. 19, 2010. He had also been battling lung cancer. He left behind his wife, Patricia Carr, and daughter Amy.