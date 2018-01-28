Scott Baio Slams Ex Co-Star Nicole Eggert: We Had Consensual Sex & You Were Over 18

Scott Baio took to Facebook on Jan. 27 to post a live video of himself denying the alleged sexual molestation claims that his former co-star Nicole Eggert made against him. See his angry statement here.

He’s fighting back. Scott Baio, 57, went live on his official Facebook page on Jan. 27 to deny the alleged sexual misconduct accusations by his ex co-star Nicole Eggert, 46, who appeared on his former television series, Charles in Charge when she was a kid. The actress accused Scott of allegedly sexually molesting her when she was just 14 years old and posted about it on Jan. 27 in a tweet that read, “Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.” Scott spoke in a frustrating tone during the broadcast, which was apparently being filmed by his wife, Renee Baio, 45, and explained that the reason he was choosing to say his statement through the live video feature was so none of his words could be edited or changed in any way and what he was about to say was the truth. SEE THE FULL VIDEO BELOW.

In the 15 min video, Scott explains that Nicole originally came out with her claims back in 2012 and started recently speaking out about them again. He shows and reads various documents, including a Charles in Charge script with appropriate dates, letters to Nicole from his lawyers, and a copy of Nicole’s IMDB page, to prove her age and his innocence. He also plays an audio recording of an interview Nicole did years ago in which she talks about losing her virginity to Scott years after his television series ended in 1990, which would have made her at least the legal age of 18 years old if not older. Scott admits to sleeping with her but explained that she seduced him and not the other way around. “I remember her calling me and asking me to come over and coming in my house one time, and seducing me,” the actor said in the video. “Any normal heterosexual, red-blooded American guy, the outcome would have been the same.”

The tell-all vid continues when Scott also reveals that Nicole was given two cease and desist letters back in Nov. 2017 when she started posting accusations on her social media accounts and said his legal team informed her that if she had a sexual misconduct claim, she should go to the police instead of posting on social media. “If you have a real claim, you go to the real people, not to social media where people like me get beat up,” Scott continued in the video. He also went into detail about how minors are treated on a television set and insisted that when they weren’t on set with their teacher, they would be doing school off set, making it impossible for Nicole to have been with him alone for inappropriate activity.

After Scott finished filming the video in which he claimed his innocence, he took to Twitter to post photos of all the documents he referenced with appropriate captions. Nicole has yet to comment on his response.

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

I'm about to do a Facebook live to prove her claims are 100% lies! #NicoleEggert https://t.co/WcAsTmjhvD — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 27, 2018

Nicole Eggert claims we had sex "long after Charles In Charge". This script proves she was already over 18. pic.twitter.com/CTMbqqNngK — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 28, 2018

Legal letters sent to both Alex and Nicole. pic.twitter.com/0d5YXPPEFI — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 28, 2018

Nicole Eggert attempting to go on @DrOz again my legal team provided proof of her false claims. pic.twitter.com/2Bj6MqOxxF — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 28, 2018

Yahoo 2012 interview Nicole Eggert did. pic.twitter.com/HdP6XjSAG1 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 28, 2018

