Ree Drummond’s Kids: Meet The Pioneer Woman’s 5 Kids, Including Her Foster Son

Ree Drummond is famous for owning Pioneer Woman, her uber-popular food and lifestyle blog that landed her a Food Network show of the same name

Ree has five kids with her husband of more than two decades, Ladd Drummond

Four of their kids are biological, while one is a foster child they brought into their family in 2018

Ree Drummond began her food and lifestyle blog, The Pioneer Woman, in 2006. Since then, her brand has expanded into a cookware line, 21 cookbooks and children’s books, a magazine, and, of course, her Food Network show of the same name that debuted in 2011 and aired for 10 years. “I started this website completely on a whim, and it evolved into something I never could have imagined,” Ree, 54, wrote for her website’s “About” section.

Ree has opened up her kitchen and home to Food Network viewers and cooking fans over the years and has shared her personal life with them as well. Ree has four children plus a foster child she shares with her husband of 26 years, Ladd Drummond, and they are no strangers to being put in the spotlight. There’s even a section on her website to keep up with her family.

Ree’s kids became exceptionally involved in The Pioneer Woman when they helped film the show amid the coronavirus pandemic when Food Network was unable to safely provide a crew at their Pawhuska, Okla. ranch. “​​It’s been an incredible bonding experience for the kids and me,” she told PEOPLE in 2022.

Ree is now an empty nester, as all of her kids have grown up and started their own lives outside of the home in which they were raised or are off at college. “These days, with the kids off in different directions, I’m happy with a kiss on the cheek from whatever child is around,” the celebrity chef noted on her website. Read on to meet Ree Drummond’s five kids below.

Alex Drummond

Alex Drummond was born on June 25, 1997 and is Ree and Ladd’s firstborn. Alex was homeschooled through high school and then spread her wings by enrolling at Texas A&M University. During an April 2022 Instagram Q&A with fans, she was asked to share one thing she would tell her teenage self, and she answered that she would have told herself to loosen up about being homeschooled. “I used to be soooooo insecure growing up that I was homeschooled, lived in the country, was somewhat in the public eye, etc.!” she admitted. “Wish I could go back in time and take back some of the wasted energy and worry that I put into this.”

Regardless of her prior insecurities, it seems like homeschooling set her up for success in life. Upon graduating from Texas A&M in May 2019, she gushed about how much her time there meant to her. “In awe! Texas A&M University, you have been the sweetest gift and gave me the most unimaginably amazing four years,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her beaming with pride while donning her cap and gown. “I’m a college GRAD.”

While in college, she joined the Tri Delta social sorority and met her now-husband, Mauricio Scott. “We were in the same group of friends our freshman year of college,” she revealed in an Instagram Live session on The Pioneer Woman’s official Instagram account. “We think that we met at a date party for my sorority, but we’re not 100 percent sure.” The pair got engaged in Aug. 2020 and they walked down the aisle in May 2021.

Aside from being an Instagram influencer, Alex works for the family business. Her doting mother gushed about how helpful she was with filming during the pandemic on her blog. “It wasn’t a foregone conclusion that Alex would work for me after college. But once Covid happened and I had to pivot to doing so many things at home, she was spending so much time helping me with my various projects — and doing such a good job — that it made sense to make it full time,” she said. “One thing’s for sure: Alex’s job is never boring! … There’s always something going on!”

Before jumping into her mother’s successful biz, Alex worked at a consulting firm for a year. Her husband works at a technology consulting company. “Mauricio works pretty hard, because he has clients on the west coast and often has meetings and calls late into the evening due to the time zone difference,” Alex said on The Pioneer Woman blog. “He’s a hard worker!” The pair are based out of Texas, so Alex works remotely for her mom.

Although they are both fully employed, Mauricio and Alex seem to agree that being dog parents to their Golden Retriever, Sir George Scott, is their most important job. In their free time, they love spending time in the great outdoors, whether it’s skiing in the winter, attending sporting events, or traveling the world.

Paige Drummond

Ree and Ladd’s second daughter, Paige Drummond, was born on Oct. 31, 1999. Like her older sister, she attended college out of state at the University of Arkansas. As she moved into college, Ree shared an emotional post about her second-born leaving the house. “Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child at college is no picnic,” she wrote alongside a photo of her hugging Paige in Aug. 2018. “I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder. But through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to usher her into the next stage of her life. Paige, I’m so grateful to be your mom.”

Like Alex, Paige pledged a sorority: Kappa Kappa Gamma. Also like Alex, Paige dedicated a heartfelt post to the four years she spent at Arkansas. “4 years went by way too fast :’) This place quickly turned into a home for me and I don’t even have the words to describe how thankful I am for it! ily @uarkansas,” she wrote alongside stunning graduation photos, which can be seen here.

After graduating, Paige stayed at her family’s ranch, which she named her “cowgirl summer”. She then moved to Dallas, Texas — and even lived with Paige — as she prepared for her first post-college job.

Paige has been dating her boyfriend, Mitchell Adams, since 2021. They seem to keep their romance private, as Paige has not posted about Mitchell since April 2022.

Unfortunately, Paige made headlines in July 2019 for being arrested for possessing alcohol while under the age of 21 and public intoxication, per Radar Online. The incident happened in her home state of Oklahoma.

Bryce Drummond

Bryce Drummond was born on Sept 17, 2002. Unlike his sisters, he was not homeschooled throughout his childhood and even became a star football player at his high school, Pawhuska High School. During his senior year, Bryce revealed he had big goals for his future. “I want to be the leading passer in Oklahoma. Top leading passer in America,” he confidently stated to The Oklahoman.

Unsurprisingly, he went on to play football in college at the University of North Texas. “Ladd and I delivered Bryce to college today!” Bryce’s proud mother wrote alongside a family photo with Bryce on a turf football field on Jan. 2021. “He was recruited to play quarterback at University of North Texas, and he worked hard to graduate from high school early so he could get down here and participate in spring practice with his new team.”

“Alex and Mauricio live in Dallas, so they helped us move the big guy into his dorm room, then we all went out to eat enchiladas and burritos for dinner, which is what you do in Texas,” Ree continued. “Right now Ladd and I are about to pass out cold in an area Embassy Suites while Alex and Mauricio take Bryce to buy bottled water and string cheese for his dorm fridge.”

Like his older sister Alex, Bryce appears to be happiest spending time outdoors and traveling. And although he’s a bit quieter on social media than his sisters, his mom has no problem giving fans insight into who he is as a person. In an April 2022 blog post, Ree said her oldest son is a ham. “Do you have that one kid in your family that just cracks you up, no matter what they do?” she asked. “Bryce is that kid for me. It could just be an expression he makes, or a phrase he utters, or a gesture or a question or a look…but something about Bryce just makes me laugh.”

In the same post, the Food Network star revealed Bryce saved Easter by removing the 30 lb. turkey from the oven when no one else could.

Jamar Goff

Ree revealed she had welcomed a foster son named Jamar (born on Oct. 7, 2002) into her home in her 2020 book, Frontier Follies. She explained that she didn’t publicly speak about Jamar for quite some time due to foster agencies having “strict rules against posting about foster children on social media”, which she said she completely understood.

“But mostly, and this is slightly related, I feel protective of Jamar and have always wanted his story to be his own and not fodder for my social media, which is often riddled with silly videos of my Basset hounds running toward the camera in slow motion. Also, I’ve never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home,” she wrote. “We needed to let things breathe!”

“I’m now writing about Jamar because after a year-and-a-half of living in our house, he is an inextricable part of our wacky family, and it’s become increasingly strange for me not to talk about him,” the star continued. “He’s eighteen now, which means the state agency restrictions no longer apply—and most notably, he told me he’s tired of feeling like we’re trying to hide him from the world. He’s ready to sing, to dance, to make his debut! Jazz hands, Jamar!”

Ree admitted that becoming foster parents was “never something” she and Ladd ever “pursued or felt called to do,” but felt that Jamar’s “circumstances presented themselves” in a way she and her husband “couldn’t ignore”. She recalled, “Long story short, all six-foot-five-inches of him showed up at our house one afternoon, bag in hand, ready to move in.”

Luckily, Jamar seemed to fit into the family with ease, despite not having a room of his own to sleep in because, as Ree explained, Alex’s and Paige’s room was still a “crystal chandelier wonderland.” The first night he stayed with them, Jamar bonded with Bryce and Todd by going to a rodeo. “We figured we might as well give him a crash course in Drummond recreational activities, and a rodeo was as good a place as any!” Ree quipped. He had already known her sons through football and quickly warmed up to their family’s outdoor activities — including ATVing and fishing.

In Feb. 2021, Ree revealed that Jamar was heading to college to play football. “Big big day!! This morning Jamar officially signed to play football at [University of Central Oklahoma} starting this fall,” she wrote alongside a photo with him at his signing event. “I’m so proud of him and so grateful for his friends, coaches, and community for supporting him in countless ways. And I’m grateful for Jamar himself—his hard work, his commitment, and his presence in our family.”

Todd Drummond

Ree gave birth to her second son and fourth child, Todd Drummond, on June 4, 2004. Unsurprisingly, Todd followed in his older brothers’ footsteps and extended his football career into college. In Dec. 2021, Ree announced that her youngest signed a contract with the University of South Dakota. “We are so excited for Todd. He had a busy summer of recruiting trips and visits to various colleges, and it so happened that South Dakota was the very last stop on the journey,” she wrote on her website. “He and I were tired of traveling and ready to get home, and I remember saying a very specific prayer that after the last stop, Todd would have clarity about his decision ahead.”

“The visit turned out to be amazing! He loved the campus, loved the coaching staff, loved the athletic facilities…and he met some fellow recruits he really connected with,” she continued. “As we left to drive home from South Dakota after that trip, it was crystal clear that Todd had found the right spot. He couldn’t stop raving about the school and the football program, and I smiled the whole way home. He committed over the phone the very next day, and in the ensuing months, he’s felt consistently solid about his decision.”

The television personality officially became an empty nester in Jan. 2021. “Said bye to our baby today. We couldn’t love him more,” Ree captioned two pics of Todd hugging her and his father goodbye. “I keep zooming in on his eyelashes in the first pic. Todd, I’ll miss your eyelashes so much! Go have an awesome experience and keep bein’ yourself, son. Go Yotes!”