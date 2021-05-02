Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Marries Husband Mauricio Scott In Romantic Oklahoma Ceremony — See Gorgeous Pics

Congratulations are in order for Alex Drummond, who wed Mauricio Scott in a beautiful ceremony at her family’s expansive Oklahoma ranch.

The daughter of Food Network star Ree Drummond has said “I do” in a lavish Oklahoma ceremony! Alex Drummond, 23, wed Mauricio Scott at her family’s ranch on May 1 — and the photos are stunning. Her dadLadd Drummond and three younger siblings, Todd, 16, Bryce, 18, and Paige, 21, were all in attendance, and couldn’t be happier for their big sis. “Married!!” little sister Paige captioned a selfie of herself with the bride and groom inside the reception.

Alex Drummond is married! Ree Drummond's daughter marries Mauricio Scott in Oklahoma. Wedding bells rang Saturday for Alex Drummond and her fiancé Mauricio Scott at the family ranch in Oklahoma. "People". pic.twitter.com/JStvK4x9r1 — Pérez Hilton Latinoamérica (@19_comunidad) May 2, 2021

Alex met her now husband when they were both in their freshman year at Texas A&M University. The pair dated for a few years, and graduated together in 2019. On Alex’s big day, her mom Ree shared a photo of herself and Ladd, making a slightly TMI joke. “Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?),” she captioned the pic, which showed her husband wearing a neck brace. Meanwhile, the bridge stunned in a strapless white gown, and was seen dancing with her husband in what appeared to be a massive tent, with gorgeous floral detailing hung from the ceiling.

The wedding was catered by Ree’s restaurant, the Mercantile, and featured main courses like beef-tenderloin filet, charred vegetables, peppers and asparagus, and mashed potatoes. Another mouth watering dish on offer was the macaroni and cheese with caramelized onions and seven different cheeses. Guests also enjoyed two different wedding cakes: a traditional half vanilla half strawberry cake with multiple layers, and a chocolate cake, shaped and decorated like a football jersey. It was dedicated to both Texas A&M, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mauricio’s favorite team.

Proud mom Ree revealed the exciting news that her eldest daughter was getting married, in an August 2 Instagram post. “These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio,” Ree captioned the sweet picture. Alex wore a blush pink dress and flashed her ring at the camera while holding her hand up to her beau’s face.

She also shared the news on her Instagram page, posting a series of pics taken while Mauricio got down on one knee. “Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?! Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!” Alex captioned her post. Congratulations to the happy couple!