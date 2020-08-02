‘Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Reveals Her Daughter Alex, 23, Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Alex Drummond and her now fiancé Mauricio Scott! The newly engaged couple met during their freshman year at Texas A&M University.

The Food Network personality Ree Drummond‘s daughter Alex, 23, is engaged! The Pioneer Woman star, 51, revealed the exciting news on Instagram on August 2, sharing an adorable snap of the newly engaged couple. Alex met her now fiancé, Mauricio Scott when they were both in their freshman year at Texas A&M University. “These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio,” Ree captioned the sweet picture. Alex wore a blush pink dress and flashed her ring at the camera while holding her hand up to her beau’s face.

She also shared the news on her Instagram page, posting a series of pics taken while Mauricio got down on one knee. “Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?! Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!” Alex captioned her post.

The newly engaged couple celebrated with their family and friends at a party, which Alex posted about on her Instagram Story. It featured a flower wall which read “The Scott’s”, for people to pose in front of. How sweet! The lovebirds met at Texas A&M University, where they both graduated from in 2019. “S/o to freshman yr. ranch for introducing me to this dude. who woulda thought . thank you, ranch! one last time!” Alex posted to Instagram in November of 2018. Her post featured a photo of the event where she first met Mauricio together.