‘Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Reveals Her Daughter Alex, 23, Is Engaged
Congratulations are in order for Alex Drummond and her now fiancé Mauricio Scott! The newly engaged couple met during their freshman year at Texas A&M University.
The Food Network personality Ree Drummond‘s daughter Alex, 23, is engaged! The Pioneer Woman star, 51, revealed the exciting news on Instagram on August 2, sharing an adorable snap of the newly engaged couple. Alex met her now fiancé, Mauricio Scott when they were both in their freshman year at Texas A&M University. “These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio,” Ree captioned the sweet picture. Alex wore a blush pink dress and flashed her ring at the camera while holding her hand up to her beau’s face.
all I gotta say is Mauricio’s shark-donut swimsuit really stole the show in these pics 😱👏🏼🤩🏖💞
She also shared the news on her Instagram page, posting a series of pics taken while Mauricio got down on one knee. “Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?! Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!” Alex captioned her post.
The adorable duo were showered with so much love from friends and fans alike, with Alex’s younger sister, Paige, 20, commenting on her post, “I’LL NEVER GET OVER THIS!!!! I love you guys so much! the best day ever.” Congratulations to the happy couple!