Ree Drummond: ‘Pioneer Woman’s’ Daughter Paige, 19, Arrested For Public Intoxication

Paige Drummond was arrested for underage possession of alcohol and public intoxication according to a new report.

The Food Network star Ree Drummond’s daughter Paige, 19, was arrested for underage possession of alcohol and public intoxication, according to Radar Online. The court records reportedly indicated that the arrest took place on April 12 in Oklahoma, however the arrest is only now becoming public, two months later.. Paige “did appear in a drunk condition,” a district attorney who filed a court document in Oklahoma said.

Paige “did unlawfully possess and consume a non-intoxicating beverage, containing more than one-half of one percent of alcohol measured by weight in a public place,” for her beer possession, according to the court document. The underage teen is a student at the University of Arkansas, and has paid over $400 in fees to the court. Paige’s arrest from the April 12 incident has been expunged from her record, according to People.

Ree, 50, has been on her Food Network show The Pioneer Woman since 2011. She rose to fame after appearing on Throwdown! With Bobby Flay on the same network. She as written two cookbooks: “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Recipes from an Accidental Country Girl” and “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food From My Frontier.”

Paige’s mom is married to Ladd Drummond, and they have four kids together: Alex, 21, Paige, Bryce, and Todd. Alex, the oldest, is a student at Texas A&M University. Ree’s social media mostly contains recipe links and reactions to sports and television shows, and she has not yet addressed her daughter’s arrest online. Paige maintains an active Instagram account, in which she shows picture of her sorority house, friends, and travel.