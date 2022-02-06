Watch

Ree Drummond Rescues Husband Ladd After He Gets Stuck In Icy Pond

ree drummond
Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock
Ree Drummond poses for a portrait in New York, to promote her new cookbook "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating Ree Drummond Portrait Session, New York, USA - 21 Oct 2019
Purina celebrates its collaboration with Ree Drummond on their new line of The Pioneer Woman Dog Treats by recreating Drummond's famed Oklahoma ranch in New York's Bryant Park, on Purina's The Pioneer Woman Dog Treats Launch, New York, USA - 15 May 2019
Ree Drummond is pictured during an interview in Pawhuska, Okla, . Growing up in a town she considered "too small," Drummond sought the bright lights of a city, and wound up in an even smaller town where she has built a virtual media empire on the Plains of northeast Oklahoma Pioneer Woman, Pawhuska, USA - 14 Jun 2017
Ree Drummond poses for a portrait in New York, to promote her new cookbook "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating Ree Drummond Portrait Session, New York, USA - 21 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.

There’s only one person he calls! Ree Drummond got love from husband Ladd after she saved him and his truck from an icy pond, and Ladd called her the ‘most capable woman I know.’

What’s a man without his ‘pioneer woman?’ In a new video posted to her Instagram, reality star Ree Drummond, 53, had a bit of fun with her husband Ladd after Ree apparently had to save him and his truck from an icy pond. Ree, who is known for the homestyle recipes she cooks up on her Food Network show The Pioneer Woman, proved she’s more than just talk when she calls herself a pioneer, and Ladd even called her the “most capable woman I know.”

In the video, Ree films while Ladd drives around their Oklahoma ranch, and laughs at himself when Ree sassily pushes him to explain how he became trapped in the pond. According to Ladd, he had been trying to break the ice with his tires and found himself in too deep. Ree jokingly said she only had “one question:” who Ladd called to come to the rescue when he found himself stuck in the ice. His answer? His loving and capable wife, of course. After all, Ree has stuck by Ladd’s side through even more harrowing situations. In Mar. 2021, Ree shared a touching message to Instagram after Ladd broke his neck while responding to a fire on their family ranch, emphasizing how glad she is her hubby is “here, alive, whole” and “all that good stuff.”

ree drummond
Ree Drummond sweetly joked with husband Ladd after she rescued him from an icy pond: “There’s only one person he calls.” (Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock)

Ree and Ladd, who have been married for over 25 years, are a unit through and through. The close-knit couple, whose marriage Ree has described as a “wild adventure,” share a sweet life together with their five children: Alex, 24, Paige, 21, Bryce, 19, Jamar, 19, and Todd, 17. The family celebrated Christmas together on Ree and Ladd’s Oklahoma ranch and rocked matching holiday-themed pajamas. Having her close-knit brood to lean on may be extra-valuable to Ree recently, after her brother Michael Smith tragically passed away in Oct. 2021 at the age of 54. In a heartfelt tribute dedicated to her “perfectly wonderful” older sibling, Ree wrote: “He was seventeen months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I’m so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories.”

Related Gallery

'Pioneer Woman' Cooking Show -- PICS

ree drummond
ree drummond

 