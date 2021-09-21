See Pics

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Photos Of Her Wedding Gown On 25th Anniversary To Husband Ladd

ree drummond
Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock
Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Meals on Wheels America announced Thursday on Instagram that Johansson and Jost married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony People Scarlett Johansson Colin Jost, Los Angeles, United States - 09 Feb 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Anna Faris holds hands with Michael Barrett early morning after coffee run in LA. 29 Jan 2019 Pictured: Anna Faris and Micheal Barrett. Photo credit: MB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA347496_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Singer Ariana Grande keeps a low profile while on a dinner date with fiance Dalton Gomez. The couple who got engaged last December were spotted exiting the restaurant after a date night. Ariana and Daton, a real estate agent certainly have lots to discuss. According to various reports, the couple are planning a small, intimate wedding early this summer. Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', Buffalo, USA - 18 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Ree Drummond shared throwback photos from her 1996 wedding to husband Ladd in honor of their anniversary. Read her touching tribute.

Food Network star Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd are celebrating a major milestone: 25 years of marriage. The star of The Pioneer Woman, 52, shared a tribute to her longtime husband on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and reflected on the “wild adventure” that is marriage. The carousel of images featured snapshots of Ree’s elegant wedding gown from the 1996 ceremony, which featured sheer long sleeves and a billowing skirt.

“Twenty five years ago, Ladd and I got married,” the food star wrote. “It’s been a wild adventure, and we’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns.” She added, “That whole ‘love’ thing — the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time — is definitely there…but if you wanna see what’s really kept me going all these years, just swipe to the last pic. Can it really be that simple? Well, some days, yes! I love you, Ladd.” 

The longtime couple share five children together: daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 21, and sons Bryce, 19, Todd, 17, and Jamal, 18. On Father’s Day this June, Ree shared a sweet tribute to her husband, writing that she was glad he was “here, alive, whole” and “all that good stuff” following his car crash in March. The Drummond patriarch broke his neck in two places earlier this year after being involved in a collision while responding to a fire on the family ranch.

In her Father’s Day tribute, Ree shared a series of “fatherhood moments,” including attending daughter Alex’s wedding and seeing his son off to college, among others. “Ladd watching Alex dance with her new husband. Ladd seeing Bryce off to college. Ladd patting Jamar on the back as he signs his letter of intent,” Ree captioned. “Just a handful of fatherhood moments for my fella this year…and what a year it’s been. Happy Father’s Day, Ladd. So glad you’re here, alive, whole…and all that good stuff.”

Related Gallery

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend & More Stars On Date Night -- Pics

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble enjoy a romantic dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble out and about together, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In a Q&A published on her website last November, Ree offered some insights into her philosophy on marriage. “I don’t know where I heard this piece of advice through the years, but I totally agree that in marriage you often hear that it’s 50/50, you have to meet each other halfway. But I found through the years that it actually needs to be 100/100,” she said.

“If you approach it as 100/100, you’ll fill in the gaps during those times that your partner isn’t capable of giving their all, or they’re tired, or they’re sick, or they’re overloaded — and those things happen to married couples everywhere,” Ree continued. “That could be a very antiquated marital concept, but I’m 51. I’m a little antiquated myself.”