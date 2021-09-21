‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Photos Of Her Wedding Gown On 25th Anniversary To Husband Ladd

Ree Drummond shared throwback photos from her 1996 wedding to husband Ladd in honor of their anniversary. Read her touching tribute.

Food Network star Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd are celebrating a major milestone: 25 years of marriage. The star of The Pioneer Woman, 52, shared a tribute to her longtime husband on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and reflected on the “wild adventure” that is marriage. The carousel of images featured snapshots of Ree’s elegant wedding gown from the 1996 ceremony, which featured sheer long sleeves and a billowing skirt.

“Twenty five years ago, Ladd and I got married,” the food star wrote. “It’s been a wild adventure, and we’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns.” She added, “That whole ‘love’ thing — the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time — is definitely there…but if you wanna see what’s really kept me going all these years, just swipe to the last pic. Can it really be that simple? Well, some days, yes! I love you, Ladd.”

The longtime couple share five children together: daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 21, and sons Bryce, 19, Todd, 17, and Jamal, 18. On Father’s Day this June, Ree shared a sweet tribute to her husband, writing that she was glad he was “here, alive, whole” and “all that good stuff” following his car crash in March. The Drummond patriarch broke his neck in two places earlier this year after being involved in a collision while responding to a fire on the family ranch.

In her Father’s Day tribute, Ree shared a series of “fatherhood moments,” including attending daughter Alex’s wedding and seeing his son off to college, among others. “Ladd watching Alex dance with her new husband. Ladd seeing Bryce off to college. Ladd patting Jamar on the back as he signs his letter of intent,” Ree captioned. “Just a handful of fatherhood moments for my fella this year…and what a year it’s been. Happy Father’s Day, Ladd. So glad you’re here, alive, whole…and all that good stuff.”

In a Q&A published on her website last November, Ree offered some insights into her philosophy on marriage. “I don’t know where I heard this piece of advice through the years, but I totally agree that in marriage you often hear that it’s 50/50, you have to meet each other halfway. But I found through the years that it actually needs to be 100/100,” she said.

“If you approach it as 100/100, you’ll fill in the gaps during those times that your partner isn’t capable of giving their all, or they’re tired, or they’re sick, or they’re overloaded — and those things happen to married couples everywhere,” Ree continued. “That could be a very antiquated marital concept, but I’m 51. I’m a little antiquated myself.”