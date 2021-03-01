Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss Journey: See Her Transformation In Before & After Photos, Plus Workout Tips

Rebel Wilson has been so incredibly forthcoming about all of the hard work she has put into her healthy weight loss journey and ‘year of health.’ Learn more about her experience!

So many stars and public figures find unique ways to use their influential platform for good, and Rebel Wilson has found hers. The Pitch Perfect star, 40, has been so transparent about her weight loss journey and why she chose to discuss this chapter of her life with fans. As the star begins this next phase of her life with a whole new outlook, let’s take a look back at how Rebel came into her own during this impressive, healthy journey.

Rebel Wilson Before Her Weight Loss Journey

Prior to Rebel’s healthy weight loss journey, the comedy actress was booked and busy with a slew of projects. The actress rose to fame in 2011 with her breakout turn in the Oscar-nominated comedy hit Bridesmaids. Although Rebel had a small, supporting role in the film, she nonetheless made an incredible impression on audiences. By 2012, Rebel’s star reached brand new heights when she was cast as Fat Amy in the film Pitch Perfect. She would go on to reprise her role for the film’s sequel and third installment.

From there, Rebel continued to earn major roles that brought out the best of her comedy prowess. Outside of the Pitch Perfect franchise, she’s best known for her work in films like How To Be Single, The Hustle, and Isn’t It Romantic. As Rebel’s fame grew, her focus began to shift from physical comedy to a more thoughtful approach to her health and career. In 2020, Rebel officially kicked off her “Year of Health” and began documenting her exercises, excursions in Australia and Los Angeles, weight loss goals, and so much more as she opened up and showed her fans a completely new, authentic side of herself. For Rebel, it was all about taking a step back and shifting the focus to her mental and physical transformation.

Rebel Wilson After Her Weight Loss Journey

Once Rebel began losing weight, she noticed something very striking in how she was treated by people. “I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you,” the actress said on the January 27 episode of the Australian radio show The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin. “Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you,” Rebel continued. “Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.”

Since starting her weight loss journey in 2020, Rebel has lost roughly 60 lbs., with a goal of getting her weight down to roughly 165 lbs. By late November 2020, it seemed that Rebel had, indeed, met her ideal weight. “Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s,” she said on social media.

Along with meeting her goal, Rebel’s perspective has seemingly changed as well. “Never ever feel bad about your size,” the actress said in an early December Instagram Live session with her legions of adoring fans and ardent admirers. “Beauty can be at any size and that’s what I’m a big proponent of.” Along with her physical and mental health journey, Rebel’s personal life also began to heat up. While starting out on her healthy transformation, Rebel started dating Jacob Busch, whom she’d been dating long before her weight loss journey. “I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So, goes to show you ladies you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend,” she candidly told fans in the same Instagram post shared by Rebel. The two went their separate ways in early February 2021.

Moving forward, it’s all about sustaining the results of all the work that she has achieved thus far. “It’s all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and continuing to push herself physically, because she loves how strong and healthy she feels. Even when she’s having a bad day, she’ll force herself to put on her workout clothes and get out there,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in January.

Why Did Rebel Decide To Lose Weight?

When it came to taking the active step to start her journey, Rebel chose to take a healthy, holistic approach and focus on more than just the physical. “I theme my years, last year was the year of love and yeah that didn’t work out. So I was determined that this year is the year is health and I’m determined to succeed in this mission,” Rebel shared in June 2020 during her appearance on Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show. “It’s been going really good, it’s tough. I’m not only working on the physical side but I am working on the emotional side,” she confessed.

“I’m a bit of an emotional eater. So I’ve been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it and trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind as well. It’s been going well though. Hopefully by the end of this pandemic I’ll be ripped!” The impact of Rebel’s mental health made the physical side of her journey that much more enjoyable for the star. In fact, she used her platform as a way to connect with her fans on a deeper level and become so much more than a consistently hilarious starlet.

Rebel Wilsons Diet & Workouts

HL was fortunate to speak with Rebel’s trainer, Jono Castano Acero, in late January 2020 about her journey and her exercises. Jono opened up about the rigorous workout regiment that Rebel has been dedicating herself to, but made it clear that the star was taking each day step-by-step. “I encourage all my clients to do an extra bit of cardio during the day to keep moving. A little tip is get a watch or use your phone to count steps and aim for 10 thousand steps a day. If you’re on 9000 steps at 10pm you have to get it done,” Jono revealed.

“Rebel is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever met,” the trainer gushed about his client. “During our training sessions we have a lot of fun. As with all my clients I try to make the sessions enjoyable and engaging. Training is about having fun and getting the work done.“ A number of the workouts Jono recommended for Rebel’s journey included using an assault bike, “20 repetitions” TRX Squats (“Drop down into the squat position, making sure that your arms and back are straight, your knees form a 90-degree bend, and the pressure of your body weight is in your heels rather than your toes”), Standing Bandit Trunk Rotation, Dead Bugs with a Medicine Ball, and Battle Ropes Slams.

In terms of how her eating habits have changed, Rebel has opted for a diet that is more protein-based than carb-based. “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” she told People in November 2020. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

Since reaching her goal, Rebel is sharing tips, advice, and more with her fans about her journey. “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” Rebel told Extra in February 2021. “It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side,” she explained.

“The one biggest thing is just walking … I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health. They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat.” Now, Rebel has so much to look forward to with her upcoming project Pooch Perfect and so much more on the horizon!