Rebel Wilson Reveals She Briefly Tried Ozempic & Explains Why the Drug Can ‘Be Good’

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her health. The 44-year-old Pitch Perfect franchise star is releasing her memoir, Rebel Rising, and it unpacks several personal details from her life. During a recent interview, she revealed that she struggled with eating habits and therefore tried Ozempic to lose weight.

“I wasn’t dealing with my emotions properly, I was just stuffing my face and holding on to them,” Rebel told The Sunday Times in an interview published on Sunday, March 31, telling the publication that she was on Ozempic for a brief time. “Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” she added.

The How to Be Single actress also pointed out that she feels “strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves.”

“I know that my relationship with food is complicated,” she continued.

Rebel explained in her memoir how she developed her past eating habits, citing her abusive late father as the catalyst. He died in 2013. While describing one incident with him, Rebel claimed that he hit her as a child and got mad at her mother for trying to name her Rebel when her real name was Melanie.

“‘I’m going to choke you and kill you if you say one more thing, Melanie,'” Rebel wrote in her memoir about what her father allegedly told her years ago. “‘I’m going to throttle you.'”

While speaking to the British outlet over the weekend, the Australia native acknowledged that her eating habits stemmed from an abusive childhood.

“In those moments when I was worried or scared, I turned to food,” she explained. “I think because I saw my mum do it. Everybody has a coping mechanism — eating is mine.”

After she lost weight, Rebel noted that she’s found a weight and body shape that she’s satisfied with, describing herself as “still curvy and solid.”

Rebel’s upcoming book — which is slated to come out on Tuesday, April 2 — tells her story of exploring her sexuality, falling in love with her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, and her alleged on-set work experience with Grsimby co-star Sacha Baron Cohen.

