Rebel Wilson Gushes About Fiancee Ramona Agruma as She Remembers First Date in Book Excerpt: ‘We Just Connect’

Rebel Wilson had so many sweet things to say about her fiancée Ramona Agruma in a new excerpt from her forthcoming book Rebel Rising: A Memoir. In the piece, the actress, 44, looked back on her first date with her now-fiancée. She sweetly recalled all the feelings she had going into it, and revealed that she and Ramona, 40, had an instant connection.

In the excerpt, the Bridesmaids actress admitted that a friend had introduced the two of them, and they’d spoken on FaceTime a few times before they set up their first in-person date. She said that she flew in to meet her and their first date was shortly after they landed for lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air, according to the excerpt, shared by People on Thursday, March 28.

Going into the date, Rebel revealed that she had a lot on her mind, and she was concerned that it wouldn’t go as smoothly as she would’ve liked. “I’m so nervous. I’m also worried that if Ramona and I do hit it off, I don’t have much sexual experience with a woman. And I’ve only had time to read half of the Girl Sex 101 book,” she wrote. “We both order food and we try to eat, but we can’t really eat anything.”

The Australian actress admitted that the reason that they couldn’t eat was because they “opt[ed] to go to the bathroom and make out.” Rebel said they moved very quickly after that. “‘I think you need to come back to my house,’ I say. I’ve never just invited someone straight back home, but I’m only in L.A. for the week,” she said. “I take her to my bedroom. We just … connect. It feels beautiful.”

Obviously, things have gone fabulously for Rebel and Ramona since their first date. Rebel welcomed her first child via a surrogate in November 2022. The couple announced that they’d gotten engaged in February 2023.

Rebel Rising: A Memoir will be out on May 2, 2024.