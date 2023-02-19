Rebel Wilson Engaged To Ramona Agruma After 1 Year Of Dating: ‘We Said Yes’

Congratulations are in order! Rebel Wilson popped the question to partner Ramona Agruma with a romantic Disneyland proposal.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 19, 2023 2:36PM EST
View gallery
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma watch Serena Williams play Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 29, 2022 in New York City. Serena announced earlier this month she will be stepping away from tennis to focus on growing her family and other pursuits. Us Open Tennis, Flushing Meadow, New York, United Stated - 29 Aug 2022
Rebel Wilson and fiance joins Paris Hilton's Anniversary party. 11 Nov 2022 Pictured: Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917143_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Comedic actress Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma arrive to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party dressed as the twins from 'The Shining.' Pictured: Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: APEX / MEGA

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged! The Pitch Perfect star, 42, got down on one knee to propose at Disneyland to the Lemon Ve Limon designer in photos posted to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 19. “We said YES!” Rebel penned in the caption. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring…and to [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” she added.

The proposal took place in front of Cinderella’s castle in a little area adjacent to the bridge that Disneyland attendees would cross to enter the Fantasyland area of the park. The two women looked so in love as Ramona flashed her new bling for the camera as they shared a kiss! Both Rebel and Ramona were also dressed in matching striped pink t-shirts that read “LOVE” in blue hearts by Ann Taylor’s LOFT, along with jeans and sneakers.

The engagement comes less than a year since the Australian native went public with her relationship in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” Rebel wrote in her coming out message in June 2022, sharing a selfie of the pair. The post came about 16 months after her split from boyfriend Jacob Busch. Notably, Rebel was first seen out with Ramona in January 2022 at an NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, in addition to attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2022.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma went public with their relationship in June 2022. (MEGA)

Prior to announcing that she was dating Ramona, Rebel had hinted that she was seeing someone in May 2022. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she said on the U Up? podcast.

In Nov. 2022, Rebel also welcomed her first child — daughter Royce — via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote on Instagram, calling the baby her “little miracle.”

