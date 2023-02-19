Rebel Wilson Engaged To Ramona Agruma After 1 Year Of Dating: ‘We Said Yes’

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged! The Pitch Perfect star, 42, got down on one knee to propose at Disneyland to the Lemon Ve Limon designer in photos posted to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 19. “We said YES!” Rebel penned in the caption. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring…and to [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” she added.

The proposal took place in front of Cinderella’s castle in a little area adjacent to the bridge that Disneyland attendees would cross to enter the Fantasyland area of the park. The two women looked so in love as Ramona flashed her new bling for the camera as they shared a kiss! Both Rebel and Ramona were also dressed in matching striped pink t-shirts that read “LOVE” in blue hearts by Ann Taylor’s LOFT, along with jeans and sneakers.

The engagement comes less than a year since the Australian native went public with her relationship in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” Rebel wrote in her coming out message in June 2022, sharing a selfie of the pair. The post came about 16 months after her split from boyfriend Jacob Busch. Notably, Rebel was first seen out with Ramona in January 2022 at an NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, in addition to attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2022.

Prior to announcing that she was dating Ramona, Rebel had hinted that she was seeing someone in May 2022. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she said on the U Up? podcast.

In Nov. 2022, Rebel also welcomed her first child — daughter Royce — via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote on Instagram, calling the baby her “little miracle.”