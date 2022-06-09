Rebel Wilson Introduces Her New Love, Ramona, To The World: What I ‘Really Needed’ Was A ‘Princess’

Rebel Wilson finally revealed the identity of the mystery person who has kept her “happily in a relationship” recently. The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, took to her Instagram on Thursday, June 9 to announce she is dating a woman named Ramona Agruma. Rebel shared a gorgeous snap of the couple with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove”

A source close to Rebel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the couple have been going from strength to strength for quite some time now! “They met through mutual friends about 6 months ago and hit it off right away,” the insider explained. “They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”

Just last month, Rebel confirmed she is “happily in a relationship” more than a year after her split with Jacob Busch. During a guest appearance on the podcast U Up?, Rebel dished on how she found her new special someone after an experimental year of “saying yes to anyone” and after several failed attempts with dating apps.

“I am now happily in a relationship,” she confessed, without identifying the new love interest at the time. “I met them at a friend’s setup. I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least 5 years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did!” Rebel went on to say how “meeting someone from a trusted source” can “escalate” things between the potential suitors in the best way possible. “I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps,” she added.

Shortly after the podcast, Rebel dished a bit more about her unnamed partner. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting,” she revealed to People. “And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense. Very romantic.” She also went on to explain why this relationship differs from ones in the past. “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Congratulations to Rebel and Romona on finding each other!