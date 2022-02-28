Fashion

Rebel Wilson’s Best Bikini Looks: Photos Of The ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star After 100 Lb. Weight Loss

rebel wilson
Rebel Wilson shows off her incredible 35kg weight loss (77lbs or 5.5 stone) in glamorous photos to celebrate Fiji’s re-opening to tourists. The Bridesmaids star is pictured emerging from the sea like a Bond girl in a plunging bright orange swimsuit showing off her slimmed-down figure in campaign images for Tourism Fiji. Another stunning image features Rebel in a black swimsuit under a sheer yellow kaftan as she poses on a yacht. She is also captured enjoying a drink with locals in a colorful sundress. The Tourism Fiji “Open for Happiness” campaign celebrates Fiji opening up to fully vaccinated tourists for quarantine-free travel since the start of December. The island nation is ready to welcome back visitors to its famous white sand beaches and year-round tropical warmth. Growing up in Australia, Rebel has very fond memories of visiting Fiji as a child, and was delighted to return to shoot the “Open for Happiness” campaign. She said: “When someone asks you whether you want to visit Fiji - there is really one one answer isn’t there. It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world. “I had the best time filming this campaign, there really is nothing like the white sands and clear waters of Fiji. It is truly breathtaking. “But even more than the landscape, I love Fiji the most for its people. Everyone greets you with a smile and a ‘bula’, the warmth and hospitality of everyone I met is something I will always remember. “Fiji truly is open for happiness.” Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill said: “We are thrilled to once again finally be able to welcome our visitors back from around the globe to the shores of Fiji - it has been a long time coming.” Flights to Fiji can be booked at https://www.fiji.travel/ Travelers must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure, and must take a mandatory Rapid COVID-19 test at their Care Fiji Commitment (CFC) resort 48 hours after arriving in the islands. Quarantine-free travel is initially availabl
One-hundred pounds down, and she’s as Rebel as ever! We rounded up Rebel Wilson’s best bikini looks since her weight loss, here.

Rebel Wilson, 41, sure knows how to rock a bikini these days. Thanks to her incredible 100-lb. weight loss journey, the Pitch Perfect star is not afraid to flaunt her sexy body on her social media pages. Rebel highlights her skinny figure in stylish swimsuits while she spends time at the beach. The star has truly come into her own and seems to be happier and healthier than ever before, much to the delight of her supportive fans. Take a look at photos below of Rebel’s best bikini looks.

Rebel Wilson in an orange neon bikini.

Now that’s how you pull off a bikini! Rebel effortlessly showcased an orange neon bikini that highlighted her stunning figure in a slow-motion beach video from Nov. 21. She hilariously walked through the sand and water towards the camera in the most hilarious and seductive way possible. Rebel looked fantastic in the bright one-piece swimsuit.

Rebel Wilson in a pink bikini.

Rebel proved that hot pink is her color, as she spent time with some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars including Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow at the beach in September 2021. The Australian native posed for a group pic in a hot pink swimsuit that said “Let’s Get Physical.” She also wore a black cover up and black flip flops. The rest of her famous friends looked just as gorgeous in their colorful bikinis.

Rebel Wilson in a black swimsuit.

Sexy celebrity alert! Rebel looked incredible in a black swimsuit during a trip to Palm Beach in May 2021. She soaked up the sun during the beach trip, and briefly posed with both hands on her hips for a fierce photo. Rebel’s skinny figure was on full display in the image. The actress also rocked a blue hat, sunglasses, and black sandals.

Rebel Wilson in a dark green swimsuit.

Rebel said “Hola Mexico” in Nov. 2020 in a fabulous one-piece green swimsuit. The star posed side-by-side with her pal Annachi Wilson in their matching beach attire. Rebel was in the process of her weight loss journey at the time, and since then, she’s shaved off a ton of weight thanks to her hard work and dedication.

Rebel Wilson in a green bikini

Rebel rocked a green two-piece bikini while taking a dip in the pool in a photo she shared in July 2020. Rebel showed some cleavage with the sexy top piece of her swimsuit. She fearlessly stared right into the camera while also sporting a blue Dallas Cowboys hat and a pair of black sunglasses.