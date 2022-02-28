Rebel Wilson’s Best Bikini Looks: Photos Of The ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star After 100 Lb. Weight Loss

One-hundred pounds down, and she’s as Rebel as ever! We rounded up Rebel Wilson’s best bikini looks since her weight loss, here.

Rebel Wilson, 41, sure knows how to rock a bikini these days. Thanks to her incredible 100-lb. weight loss journey, the Pitch Perfect star is not afraid to flaunt her sexy body on her social media pages. Rebel highlights her skinny figure in stylish swimsuits while she spends time at the beach. The star has truly come into her own and seems to be happier and healthier than ever before, much to the delight of her supportive fans. Take a look at photos below of Rebel’s best bikini looks.

Rebel Wilson in an orange neon bikini.

Now that’s how you pull off a bikini! Rebel effortlessly showcased an orange neon bikini that highlighted her stunning figure in a slow-motion beach video from Nov. 21. She hilariously walked through the sand and water towards the camera in the most hilarious and seductive way possible. Rebel looked fantastic in the bright one-piece swimsuit.

Rebel Wilson in a pink bikini.

Rebel proved that hot pink is her color, as she spent time with some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars including Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow at the beach in September 2021. The Australian native posed for a group pic in a hot pink swimsuit that said “Let’s Get Physical.” She also wore a black cover up and black flip flops. The rest of her famous friends looked just as gorgeous in their colorful bikinis.

Rebel Wilson in a black swimsuit.

Sexy celebrity alert! Rebel looked incredible in a black swimsuit during a trip to Palm Beach in May 2021. She soaked up the sun during the beach trip, and briefly posed with both hands on her hips for a fierce photo. Rebel’s skinny figure was on full display in the image. The actress also rocked a blue hat, sunglasses, and black sandals.

Rebel Wilson in a dark green swimsuit.

Rebel said “Hola Mexico” in Nov. 2020 in a fabulous one-piece green swimsuit. The star posed side-by-side with her pal Annachi Wilson in their matching beach attire. Rebel was in the process of her weight loss journey at the time, and since then, she’s shaved off a ton of weight thanks to her hard work and dedication.

Rebel Wilson in a green bikini

Rebel rocked a green two-piece bikini while taking a dip in the pool in a photo she shared in July 2020. Rebel showed some cleavage with the sexy top piece of her swimsuit. She fearlessly stared right into the camera while also sporting a blue Dallas Cowboys hat and a pair of black sunglasses.