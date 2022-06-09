Ramona Agruma: 5 Things To Know About Rebel Wilson’s New Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson just let her fans in on a huge secret she’s been keeping: the identity of her new love! The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, took to her Instagram on Thursday, June 9 to announce she is dating a woman named Ramona Agruma. Rebel shared a gorgeous snap of the couple with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove”

A source close to Rebel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the couple have been going from strength to strength for quite some time now! “They met through mutual friends about 6 months ago and hit it off right away,” the insider explained. “They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”

With their favorite Australian comedic actress appearing so blissfully happy, fans are eager to know more about Ramona. Keep reading to learn everything on the woman who stole Rebel’s heart, below.

1. What does Ramona do?

Ramona is a fashion designer working out of Los Angeles. She is the founder of a sustainable clothing brand called Lemon Ve Limon. “Our Mission is to bring you that famous LA sunshine-swag with a focus on environmentally friendly manufacture, fabulous fit and fabric quality that soars well above the competition,” reads a statement on their website.

2. How did Ramona and Rebel meet?

During a guest appearance on the podcast U Up?, Rebel dished on how she found her new special someone after an experimental year of “saying yes to anyone” and after several failed attempts with dating apps. “I am now happily in a relationship,” she confessed, without identifying the new love interest at the time. “I met them at a friend’s setup. I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least 5 years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did!”

Rebel went on to say how “meeting someone from a trusted source” can “escalate” things between the potential suitors in the best way possible. “I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps,” she added.

3. What has Rebel said about her new girlfriend?

Shortly after the podcast, Rebel dished a bit more about her unnamed partner. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting,” she revealed to People. “And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense. Very romantic.” She also went on to explain why this relationship differs from ones in the past. “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

4. The couple loves sushi on Sunday.

On her private Instagram, Ramona loves to share photos of the new couple. In one recent post, Ramona published a snap of her and Rebel enjoying a lunch date at the celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu, which is famous for their sushi. Rocking casual outfits of tees and baseball caps, the couple are sitting with their arms around each other and wearing gigantic smiles. “Happy Sunday everyone,” Ramona captioned the pic. “Weekends are for Nobu.”

5. They also love the outdoors!

In another set of Instagram posts, Ramona and Rebel appear all about the outdoors! Ramon marked a recent ski trip with a hilarious photo of themselves on the slopes posing with a person in a deer costume. Both ladies look ready to ski their hearts out in their adorable gear. “Ski bunnies,” Ramona captioned the snap.

The second post features Rebel and Ramona enjoying a brisk evening around a fire pit while they cook up some smores. The blonde beauties are bundled up in winter grab as Ramona wrote alongside the pic, “Roasted marchmallows anyone?”

Trust that HollywoodLIfe will keep you posted on any new details about Rebel’s new admirer!