Rebel Wilson Clarifies She’s Not Engaged To Girlfriend Ramona Agruma After 7 Months Of Dating

Rebel Wilson is not engaged to Ramona Agruma! The Pitch Perfect star, 42, confirmed that reports she was set to wed the jewelry designer, also 42, were false via Instagram. “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!” she wrote over a cute selfie of the pair at Disneyland. The initial report by Page Six had indicated the pair were sporting diamond rings at the Casamigos Halloween party just a week ago.

The Australian comedian confirmed she was in her first relationship with a woman back in June 2021 after teasing that she was “in a relationship.” She shared a sweet photo of the two via Instagram, writing, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess..#loveislove” along with rainbow and heart emojis. She met her future wife after going on a whopping 50 dates in what she called her “year of love.”

“I think I went out with about 50 people that year, but some of them were like one date and then you’re like, ‘Oh no,’ ” the How To Be Single star said on the U Up? podcast. “But I deliberately wanted to push myself and date a whole bunch of people to get that experience,” she also explained.

She revealed in the same interview that the two were “set up” by a friend. “He had known both of us for at least five years each and was like, ‘Yeah I think you two would hit it off.’ And then we did,” she shared. “I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something on the apps that you don’t really know.”

Since the two started dating, they’ve traveled extensively — including taking a romantic vacation to the EDITION Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey over the summer.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting,” she also said to People this year before revealing Romana’s identity. “And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense. Very romantic.”