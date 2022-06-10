Rebel Wilson Reveals She Dated ’50 People’ In 1 Year Before Falling In Love With GF Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson, 42, really put herself out there before she met her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The Senior Year actress revealed on the U Up? podcast in May that she took part in “a year of love” to find the right romantic partner. Rebel said she went on dates with help from mutual friends and the celebrity dating app Raya. “I think I went out with about 50 people that year, but some of them were like one date and then you’re like, ‘Oh no,’ ” the Australian actress explained. “But I deliberately wanted to push myself and date a whole bunch of people to get that experience.”

Rebel added that while her dating method “is not normal,” it still helped her understand the type of romantic partner she was looking for. “It was a fun thing and I don’t think anyone got hurt by it or anything. No one else knew, just me and my close friends knew.” The Bridesmaids star also shared that she went on dates with “a full spectrum of people,” including billionaires and “some people that had nothing.”

Eventually, Rebel confirmed in the interview that she’s dating someone, though she didn’t reveal her girlfriend’s identity at the time. “It was a friend set up,” she said about how she met her new partner. “He had known both of us for at least five years each and was like, ‘Yeah I think you two would hit it off.’ And then we did.” Rebel added, “I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something on the apps that you don’t really know.”

View Related Gallery Rebel Wilson Then & Now: Photos Of The Aussie Beauty's Health Transformation Rebel Wilson 'Jojo Rabbit' film premiere, Arrivals, Hollywood American Legion, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019 Rebel Wilson 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Ceremony, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 13 Mar 2022

Rebel introduced her girlfriend to the world on June 9, sharing a cute snap of her and Ramona to Instagram. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the Pitch Perfect actress wrote. HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source that Rebel and Ramona are “inseparable” and that it was “love at first sight” for the couple. “They are extremely affectionate couple and are beyond cute together. You can feel the love when you look at them together,” the insider added.