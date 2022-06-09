Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Have ‘Amazing Chemistry’: They’re ‘Inseparable’

After Rebel Wilson revealed the identity of the person she’s been dating on Thursday, June 9, fans want the 411 on the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star and her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife all the details of the red-hot romance, saying the adorable couple are practically “inseparable” after meeting through friends a mere six months ago!

“It was literally love at first sight and since then the two have been inseparable,” the source explained. “They have met each other’s families and friends and have gone on countless trips together. Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be. They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”

The insider went on to say that the Senior Year actress has a new outlook on life and has “never been happier” since meeting Ramona. And while Rebel waited a bit to tell the world about her girlfriend, her inner circle knew about it all along! “Although it took Rebel some time to blatantly come out with this, she has not been hiding it at all from those who are close to her,” added the source. “They are extremely affectionate couple and are beyond cute together. You can feel the love when you look at them together… everyone can. It is like magic and was clearly meant to be.”

A second source EXCLUSIVELY echoed the sentiment to HollywoodLife as well, saying Rebel’s friends are “ecstatic” for her. “They’ve never seen Rebel this happy and they are thrilled that she found somebody who compliments her so perfectly. Ramona is exactly what Rebel needs in a partner and they love that she chose to announce this during Pride.”

“Rebel and Ramona make such an incredible couple and everyone calls them the ‘dynamic duo,'” the second source continued. “They are a blast to be around, they’re always laughing and making jokes, and they have amazing chemistry. Even though Rebel is typically the life of the party, she loves that Ramona can keep up every step of the way.” Adding that the Australian star’s closest confidantes are “proud” of Rebel, the insider said they “absolutely adore” Ramona.

On Thursday, Rebel took to her Instagram to let her 11 million followers in on the secret she’s been keeping: her girlfriend Ramona! Sharing a gorgeous snap of the couple, Rebel wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove”

Just last month, Rebel confirmed she is “happily in a relationship” more than a year after her split with Jacob Busch. During a guest appearance on the podcast U Up?, Rebel dished on how she found her new special someone after an experimental year of “saying yes to anyone” and after several failed attempts with dating apps.

“I am now happily in a relationship,” she confessed, without identifying the new love interest at the time. “I met them at a friend’s setup. I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least 5 years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did!”

While Rebel’s search for love may have been a bit unconventional, we are totally here for it! Add that to her incredible health journey over the last few years and the actress has us following her every move! Trust that HollywoodLIfe will keep you posted on any new details about Rebel’s new relationship. In the meantime, check out everything we know about Ramona, here!