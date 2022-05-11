Rebel Wilson Looks Incredible In Off-The-Shoulder Green Gown At ‘Senior Year’ Premiere

Rebel Wilson has been busy promoting her new Netflix film, Senior Year, and her outfit for the premiere in LA on May 10 was absolutely stunning. The 42-year-old wore a custom green sequin Jason Wu gown with a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline.

Rebel’s gown was fitted against her toned figure and she had her platinum blonde hair down in voluminous waves done by hairstylist Robert Vetica. Her makeup was done by makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, who gave Rebel a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Rebel has been loving green lately and she was just on the Today show wearing a fitted lime green tweed St. John dress with a matching cropped jacket and nude pointed-toe pumps.

Rebel’s neon dress fell to her knees and her cropped jacket was decorated with dazzling crystal buttons. She accessorized her bright ensemble with a mustard yellow Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of nude mesh pumps.

As for her glam, her platinum blonde hair was done by DJ Quintero, who tied her hair back into a low, voluminous ponytail with bangs parted to the side. Her makeup, done by Genevieve Herr, was just as gorgeous as she rocked a subtle smokey eye with a glossy pink lip.

Aside from this outfit, one of our favorite looks from Rebel recently was her fitted white tuxedo with navy and red piping around the jacket and down the pant legs. She topped her sophisticated look off with a pair of metallic gold peep-toe heels.

While we loved all of these looks, our favorite look from Rebel recently was at the Vanity Fair Oscar party when she dazzled in a sparkly silver custom Moschino gown by Jeremy Scott. The gown was completely covered in crystal fringe and beads, while the sleeves were sheer and featured crystal draped straps.