Rebel Wilson Stuns In Plunging Green Dress For ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Appearance

Rebel Wilson was simply radiant when she made an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Apr. 26. The Pitch Perfect star made her way into the Hollywood studio sporting an oh-so-chic Kelly green dress that expertly flattered her svelte figure.

Rebel totally rocked the pleated green dress, which featured a plunging neckline that put her delicate cleavage in the spotlight. Long bell sleeves added a bit of bounce to the look, which the skirt of her frock flowed down to mid-calf demurely. The Aussie beauty went neutral with her accessories, adding a large black crocodile skin handbag along with pointy pumps which matched her skin tone. Keeping things streamlined, she opted against any jewelry.

The star of The Deb didn’t hold back the glamour with her beauty routine. She played up her pout with some bronze-pink lipstick while highlighting her eyes with a bit of dark shadow. Meanwhile, Rebel’s blonde tresses were styled in loose, romantic waves which framed her pretty face.

Rebel has been radiating pure confidence since embarking on a health kick that began in 2020. Since, she’s shed an impressive 100 lbs. Reflecting on her health journey with Apple Fitness+ in January, she revealed that walking was her main type of exercise.

“The doctor said to me, ‘Rebel, the best way for you to lose unwanted body fat is just simply walking,'” she said. “Doesn’t have to be high-intensity, doesn’t have to be uphill, just moderate walking an hour a day. And if you can do that, for you, for your body type, it’s, like, the best way to lose unwanted body fat.”

During her chat with Jimmy Kimmel, Rebel promoted her new movie Senior Year, which is about a popular high school cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma determined to make her Prom Queen dreams come true. Senior Year is out May 13, 2022.