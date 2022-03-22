Rebel Wilson Rocks Crop Top For Hike After 77 Lb. Weight Loss: Photo

See Pic

Rebel Wilson Rocks Crop Top For Hike After 77 Lb. Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson proudly showed off her skinny figure on a solo hike through L.A.’s Griffin Park in new photos.

Rebel Wilson, 47, went for a hike in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 20. The actress, who lost a remarkable 77 pounds, wore a black crop top and skin-tight leggings that highlighted her slimmed-down figure. Rebel pulled her blue T-shirt off her arms and let it hang on her neck as she strolled around Griffin Park in the Southern California heat.

The Pitch Perfect star also wore a pair of brown sunglasses, a black hat, and black sneakers on the hike. She went completely makeup-free, and pulled her blonde hair up in a ponytail underneath her hat. Rebel listened to her AirPods and held her phone in her hand.

Rebel Wilson goes on a hike in L.A. on March 20

Rebel started her weight loss journey in 2020, and by late November of the year, she met her ideal weight. The movie star pulled this off thanks to a rigorous workout regiment with her trainer, Jono Castano Acero, and by opting for a protein-based diet. After Rebel started dropping pounds, she noticed a stark difference in how she was being treated by people. “I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you,” the actress said in January 2021 on the Australian radio show The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin. “Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you,” Rebel continued. “Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.”

Since reaching her goal, Rebel has shared tips, advice, and more with her fans about her journey. “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” Rebel told Extra in February 2021. “It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas,” she said.