Interview

Rebel Wilson Reveals The ‘One Biggest Thing’ That Helped Her Lose 60 Lbs: ‘I Haven’t Gained It Back’

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her recent breakup, and how she was able to completely overhaul her health and wellness routines to drop 60 pounds.

Rebel Wilson has revealed the lifestyle tips that helped her drop 60 pounds after declaring 2020 was her “Year of Health”. The Aussie actress, 40, opened up in a new interview about how she stuck to her goals. “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” she told Extra’s Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery.

“It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side,” Rebel explained. She also revealed some of her top tips. “The one biggest thing is just walking … I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health. They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat.” As part of her routine, the How To Be Single actress has been working with trainer Gunnar Peterson, who HollywoodLife spoke to EXCLUSIVELY in Feb. 2021.
Along with changing up her exercise and diet routines, the Olly ambassador also takes vitamin supplements. “Olly supplements, they are amazing … During my year of health, I was swallowing a lot of tablets and supplements, and I was like ‘God, this takes me like 20 minutes’ Then I saw Olly. It takes like two seconds in the morning.”

The former Pitch Perfect star, who recently split from her boyfriend of one year Jacob Busch, 29, also told the outlet that she was doing well. “Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal. I feel like, I don’t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own. I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing ‘Pooch Perfect’ now, and I have three movies to shoot after this.” Rebel is currently shooting her competitive dog grooming reality show, after growing up in “a dog showing family.” She explained, “We had a yellow caravan that we would drive around to the different dog shows and sell dog products from.”