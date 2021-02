Rebel Wilson Reveals The ‘One Biggest Thing’ That Helped Her Lose 60 Lbs: ‘I Haven’t Gained It Back’

Rebel Wilson has revealed the lifestyle tips that helped her drop 60 pounds after declaring 2020 was her “Year of Health”. The Aussie actress, 40, opened up in a new interview about how she stuck to her goals. “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” she told Extra’s Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery.

HollywoodLife spoke to EXCLUSIVELY in Feb. 2021. “It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side,” Rebel explained. She also revealed some of her top tips. “The one biggest thing is just walking … I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health . They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat.” As part of her routine, the How To Be Single actress has been working with trainer Gunnar Peterson , whospoke to EXCLUSIVELY in Feb. 2021.

Along with changing up her exercise and diet routines, the Olly ambassador also takes vitamin supplements. “Olly supplements, they are amazing … During my year of health, I was swallowing a lot of tablets and supplements, and I was like ‘God, this takes me like 20 minutes’ Then I saw Olly. It takes like two seconds in the morning.”