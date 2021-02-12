Rebel Wilson Reveals The ‘One Biggest Thing’ That Helped Her Lose 60 Lbs: ‘I Haven’t Gained It Back’

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her recent breakup, and how she was able to completely overhaul her health and wellness routines to drop 60 pounds.

Rebel Wilson has revealed the lifestyle tips that helped her drop 60 pounds after declaring 2020 was her “Year of Health”. The Aussie actress, 40, opened up in a new interview about how she stuck to her goals. “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” she told Extra’s Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery.