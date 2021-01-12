How Rebel Wilson Will ‘Maintain’ Weight Loss Goals In 2021 While Eating Less Than 1500 Calories Per Day

Rebel Wilson’s ready to face 2021 head-on! We’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY how the actress plans to maintain her healthy lifestyle after losing 60 lbs. last year.

Rebel Wilson‘s “Year of Health” is technically over, but she’s not leaving what she’s learned behind in 2020. The Pitch Perfect star, 40, is “committed” to continuing her health journey in 2021, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY, and she has a plan of attack for making it happen. It’s all about feeling good and getting stronger — and any weight she happens to lose after getting down to 165 lbs. “is a bonus.”

Weight loss isn’t Rebel’s main “focus,” a source close to the Cats actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and continuing to push herself physically, because she loves how strong and healthy she feels. Even when she’s having a bad day, she’ll force herself to put on her workout clothes and get out there.” A typical day of exercise for the comedian could include hiking with her hot boyfriend, horseback riding, biking, or skiing — anything that gets her outdoors.

When she has those days, like anyone, where she just can’t find the will to workout, she turns on motivational podcasts to get out of her “funk,” the source added. But those are few and far between. Rebel absolutely kicked ass in 2020 when it came to turning her health around. The actress was open about her weight loss journey on social media, and shared her fitness goals every step of the way.

She announced in late November that she had already reached her goal weight (165 lbs.) with one month to spare. “Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s,” she captioned a November 29 Instagram post, which showed a photo of her scale.

In 2021, she’s also sticking to her revamped diet. Rebel once said that she would consume 3000 calories in a day and still go to bed feeling hungry. Those days are over! Now, she eats less carbohydrates and more proteins, and tries to eat less than 1500 calories a day, our insider divulged, adding that she drinks a ton of water, too!

It’s not entirely strict, though; Rebel “allows herself to indulge once or twice a week.” But bottom line: the number on the scale isn’t what matters for Rebel right now. “She’s living her best life in every sense of the word,” the source said. “It’s more than the weight loss. She feels stronger, more confident, and she’s so proud she stayed committed to her year of health for her mental and physical being.”