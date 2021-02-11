Why Rebel Wilson Is Loving Being Single: She’s ‘Sexy & Successful’ & Getting ‘A Lot Of Attention’

Rebel Wilson is truly living her best life after splitting from her boyfriend Jacob Busch, and overhauling her health and wellness routines.

Rebel Wilson is thriving! The Aussie actress, 40, recently split from her boyfriend of one year Jacob Busch, 29, and dropped 60 pounds after declaring 2020 was her “Year of Health”. A source close to the blonde beauty told HollywoodLife exclusively that Rebel was her “absolute best and happiest” right now. “Rebel has a new life on her hands and now that she is as healthy as she has ever been, she now is single. There is something about being single, sexy and successful and that is Rebel’s life right now. She is now gearing for the upcoming year ahead to be her best yet, her most successful. She has a clear mind and a clear vision on doing what is best for her and no one will tell her differently,” the insider dished.

A second source told HL that the former Pitch Perfect star has “bounced back” after her split from the Anheuser-Busch heir. “Life has been a whirlwind for Rebel since the split. She’s so busy with work, she hardly has any free time at the moment so even if she was going to get down about this, she wouldn’t have the time,” the insider explained. “But the truth is she’s really bounced back well and is just genuinely thriving. She’s never been one to let having a boyfriend or not having a boyfriend define her so that’s part of it. And she’s also been getting a lot of attention from guys lately, which she’s enjoying.”