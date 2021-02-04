Rebel Wilson Reportedly Broke Up With Jacob Busch Over Text: He Was ‘Blindsided’

Jacob Busch is ‘at a loss for words’ after Rebel Wilson allegedly broke up with the Anheuser-Busch heir ‘via text message’ in January, a new report claims.

Jacob Busch, 29, “feels blindsided” and is “at a loss for words right now” following his breakup with Rebel Wilson, 40, a source told Us Weekly. “He’s still taking it in. “He really thought she was going to be his life partner,” the insider added, and the Anheuser-Busch brewing company heir is still seeking “full closure on why she decided to break up with him to begin with,” after the Pitch Perfect star reportedly did it over text.

The virtual breakup happened right after the holidays, according to another insider. “They went to Aspen right before the holidays and had a blast. Then, he left for Florida to be with his family, and he invited her because he really wanted her to meet [them] but she never committed to doing that,” a second source told Us Weekly. “They talked all throughout the holidays and had excellent communication, but then, all of a sudden, she got really quiet and broke up with him via text message about two or three weeks ago.”

While Jacob has “no ill-will” towards the actress, Jacob is still “really upset” about the split and found the whole ordeal “very hurtful,” the second source added. Jacob didn’t see this romance as a quick fling; he had “been crazy about her ever since 2019,” and “would get together on and off throughout the years,” which finally culminated into an official relationship “in late summer,” the insider explained.

Following the alleged breakup text, reality really sunk in when Rebel seemingly confirmed the breakup herself in an Instagram post on Feb. 2. Underneath a pretty photo of the Australian comedian standing outside a set trailer, Rebel wrote, “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” Before that relationship status announcement, Jacob “was trying to make amends since he received the text,” the first source told Us Weekly.

“And then today when he saw the post, that’s he realized they were officially over.” However, Jacob appeared to be putting on a strong front (just like his ex) when he shared a photo of a “fun night out” with his sister Julia Busch on his Instagram Story on Feb. 4. HollywoodLife has also reached out to Rebel’s and Jacob’s reps about these new claims regarding how their breakup went down.