Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Amazing 60 Lb. Weight Loss In Tight Leather Leggings On Movie Set

Rebel Wilson took to social media to share new stunning photos of herself hanging out with an adorable dog while filming new episodes of the dog grooming reality competition series ‘Pooch Perfect’.

Rebel Wilson, 40, is back in front of the camera and looking better than ever! The actress, who lost roughly 60 lbs. over the course of 2020, took to Twitter and Instagram to share new photos of herself enjoying her time filming the dog grooming reality competition series, Pooch Perfect, which she hosts. In the Jan. 26th pics, she’s wearing a long-sleeved button-down shirt and black leggings as she poses by a car with a dog inside and with the dog itself.

POOCH PERFECT Day 1 🐶 premiering March 30th, 8pm, ABC pic.twitter.com/uiWAkxO4UY — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) January 26, 2021

“Pooch Perfect premiering March 30 ABC,” she captioned one of the pics. “POOCH PERFECT Day 1,” she captioned another while again sharing the date and network of the premiere. The photos brought on a lot of compliments from her followers.

“You look amazing! You have always been so beautiful and so funny with fantastic energy and wit. This look suits you! Thanks for all the laughs and good tips on health,” one follower wrote. “You look absolutely fabulous! Gorgeous!! #WomenSupportingWomen,” another wrote.



“Pure love for this photo! You’re so beautiful!” a third wrote along with a red heart emoji. “OMG. Honey, you are a stunner. I am so with you in your amazing achievement,” a fourth gushed.

Rebel’s awesome pics come less than two months after she revealed she hit her goal weight of 165 pounds. “Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s,” she wrote in the caption of a Nov. 29th pic of a scale showing her new weight.

She’s also been very open with her fans about her journey in staying healthy. Whether she’s posting full body photos with inspirational words, or holding an Instagram Live with discussions about her weight loss, she’s always making her supporters proud. The blonde beauty has focused on staying active and eating a healthier diet and chatted with her fans about the entire process on Dec. 1.

“I was determined in 2020, the year of health, to actually fully change my whole entire lifestyle, not only physically but mentally as well,” she said in the Instagram Live chat.