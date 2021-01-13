Rebel Wilson Reveals The Extensive Lengths She Went To Find Love Before Meeting BF Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson went on a lot of dates before finding her Mr. Right in BF Jacob Busch. The actress is now revealing the experiment she did with relationships that eventually led her to love.

Rebel Wilson did a lot of dating before meeting boyfriend Jacob Busch, because she tried an “experiment” of not saying no to any man who asked her out. The 40-year-old revealed her “learning” process of not shutting the door on the possibility of love during the new episode of Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking, airing on Britain’s Sky One on Jan. 14.

The pair went on a series of adventures in Baja, Mexico. During the trip, Rebel admitted to the host that “It was part of the rules of that year, not that I told people that was happening. I just gave people a chance and then I learnt lots about myself,” adding “I did an experiment where I dated anyone who asked me out.”

During her 2020 “Year of Health” where she lost 60 pounds, Rebel had frequently talked about 2019 being her “Year of Love.” But apparently it didn’t turn out with true love as she hoped, despite all of that dating. The Pitch Perfect star is now with 29-year-old Anheuser Busch scion Jacob, making him red carpet official in Sept. 2020 at a black tie gala in Monaco. “Don’t shut yourself off to love. I had lots of really good friends but I never allowed myself to get into relationships until the last few years. Life is short and you really have to go for it,” Rebel explained to Ant.

Rebs also talked about her weight loss, and why it took her until she was 40 to get the body that she has today. “I wasn’t loving myself in the way that I should from 20 to 40 – that’s 20 years,” she explained, as the actress said she turned to the habits of unhealthy “comfort and emotional eating” in her twenties.

“I feel so sad that I did that to myself, just not loving yourself in the right way. It’s hard because I was so self-confident and don’t want to project a message to people that girls can’t be happy with themselves at bigger, plus sizes, because I was living the life,” she revealed. Rebel went on to say that she really needed to think hard about what she was eating before she was able to start losing weight.

“What I realize is that, it wasn’t treating myself eating 2,000 calories for dessert, that’s not treating myself, that is putting toxins in my body that I don’t need. Is it momentary comfort? Yes. But the next hour it’s fat and it’s not healthy for you,” Rebel admitted. She spent the better part of 2020 keeping fans up to date and inspired by her “Year of Health” through Instagram photos and videos. By the end of the year, she was down a whopping 60 pounds from when it began. With so many people gaining weight in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns, Rebel was one of the celebs who came away with the biggest weight loss…and a hot younger boyfriend on top of that, even though he loves her no matter what her size.