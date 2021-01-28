Rebel Wilson Says People ‘Didn’t Look Twice’ At Her Before She Lost 60 Lbs.: I’m Treated Differently Now

Rebel Wilson revealed the different treatment she has received after reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds, and why this has been ‘interesting’ to the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star.

Rebel Wilson, 40, revealed what has been one of the most “interesting” results of her weight loss transformation over the past year: the different treatment she has experienced. “I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you,” the Pitch Perfect star revealed on the Jan. 27 episode of the Australian radio show, The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin.

Before Rebel shed around 60 pounds, the actress admitted that people interacted with her differently. “Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you,” Rebel said on the radio program. “Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.”

This treatment was new to Rebel. “I’m like, is this what other people experienced all the time?,” she recalled herself wondering. Another surprise for Rebel was the public’s fascination with her fitness journey, which spanned the entirety of 2020. “I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation, when there’s so much going on in the world,” she explained.

Rebel stepped up her fitness game at the beginning of 2020, which she declared her “year of health.” By May of 2020, she revealed her goal weight: 75 kilograms, or 165 pounds. By November, Rebel revealed to her Instagram fans that she hit her target weight. Along the way, Rebel updated fans with how she was reaching these goals, whether that was through hiking or executing a customized workout from a personal trainer. Rebel is especially a fan of walking!

Rebel also made major changes to her diet to achieve such numbers. “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” she revealed in an interview with PEOPLE in Nov. 2020; she had lost about 40 pounds at the time. The Cats star added, “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”