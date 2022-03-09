See Pics

Rebel Wilson Stuns In Black Dress With Lace Detail Ahead Of BAFTAs Hosting Gig

Rebel Wilson proudly showed off her slimmed-down look while rocking a stylish black dress in new photos taken in London.

Rebel Wilson, 42, looked super stylish in new photos she shared ahead of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). Rebel, who is hosting the March 13 event, posed on a balcony in London wearing a sexy black dress with lace detail. The Pitch Perfect star’s slimmed-down look following her 100-lb. weight loss was on full display in the image. She looked absolutely gorgeous while rocking her signature blonde hair as she stood in front of the gorgeous city skyline.

Rebel showed off another look in her March 8 IG post. The Australian comedian rocked a colorful dress for two more pictures taken in London. Her attire featured an orange, pink, and red pattern on the top of the dress, while the bottom was pure black. Rebel styled her look with black heels.

Rebel wrote in her caption, “I’m here. And I’m going to try my best at the BAFTAS Sunday night 🇬🇧.” She also joked about wanting The Batman star Robert Pattinson‘s number so that she could “low key invite him” to the event. Rebel also credited her style team that includes makeup artist Karin Darnell and stylists Elizabeth Stewart and Jenny Rodriguez.

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson at the 11th Annual NFL Honors on February 10, 2022 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Rebel Wilson Through The Years: Photos Of Her Transformation From Her 'Year Of Health'

Rebel has been so confident in her own skin following her remarkable weight loss journey. She started dropping pounds in 2020, and by late November of the year, she met her ideal weight. Rebel pulled this off thanks to a rigorous workout regiment with her trainer, Jono Castano Acero, and by opting for a protein-based diet.

The Bridesmaid actress is also enjoying the single life after splitting from Jacob Busch in Feb. 2021. She spoke about her relationship status in a Nov. 2021 interview and admitted she hasn’t quite met her “match.” “I’m currently single and looking for the right person. So we’ll see,” she explained, later adding, “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for. I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping.”