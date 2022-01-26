Rebel Wilson Works Out In Matching Green Bike Shorts & Sweatshirt In LA – Photos

Rebel Wilson showed off her impressive 75 lb. weight loss when she rocked a pair of green skintight biker shorts & a matching sweatshirt while on a stroll around LA.

Rebel Wilson, 41, looks the best she has ever looked and she proved that when she went on a stroll through LA on Jan. 26. The actress opted to wear a head-to-toe mint green outfit featuring a baggy sweatshirt and tight biker shorts.

Rebel rocked the Sporty & Rich crewneck sweater with the matching cotton short shorts and accessorized her look with a pair of black and gold sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Rebel has been looking more and more fit lately and she has been loving workout attire. Just recently, she showed off her toned figure when she rocked a turquoise set featuring a plunging halterneck sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings.

She styled her look with pink sneakers and a messy ponytail as she captioned the photo, “Rebel Rising #2022.”

Aside from her workout looks, just today she posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram where she wore a plunging neon pink one-piece swimsuit that read, “Let’s get physical.”

She styled the bathing suit with a pair of high-waisted, loose black drawstring shorts and a sheer black long-sleeve cover-up that she chose to keep open.

Rebel topped her look off with a pair of black and tan espadrille wedges and a green leather Gucci tote bag. A high messy ponytail and metallic gold sporty sunglasses completed her look.

Meanwhile, the day before, Rebel looked super classy and chic when she donned a plunging black blazer fastened with gold buttons with a plunging black top underneath. She styled the jacket with a pair of skintight black leather pants and a gorgeous, wavy blowout.