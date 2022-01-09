Rebel Wilson Turns Heads In Fitted Turquoise Fitness Outfit After 75 Lb. Weight Loss – Photos

Rebel Wilson is sticking with her fitness plan that she started over two years ago, showing off her slimmed down figure in a fitted workout look.

Rebel Wilson is seriously inspiring: the 41-year-old actress set out on a mission to get in shape over two year ago, and in Jan. 2022 is looking better than ever! In her latest Instagram photo, Rebel stunned as she modeled a turquoise halter-style sports bra and matching skinny “Capri” leggings by Kate Hudson‘s Fabletics. “Rebel Rising,” she captioned the post for her 10.4 million Instagram followers, adding a winky face emoji an the hashtag “#2022.”

Palm trees, an infinity pool and crystal blue ocean could be spotted behind her, seemingly in her native of Sydney, Australia. She leaned forward and rested her hands on her knees for the photo, clearly ready for combat! Rebel finished her fitness-ready ensemble with a pair of bubblegum pink sneakers, keeping her blonde hair up into a high ponytail with her bangs swooped to the side. A boomerang version of the photo was also shared via her Instagram story.

The How To Be Single actress began her fitness and health journey with her “Year of Health” in 2020. While she had tried dieting in the past, it turned out her weight was tied to the “emotional side” of eating. “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” Rebel told Extra in February 2021. “It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side,” she also said at the time.

By Nov. 2021, the blonde shed an impressive 75 pounds. “This year has been about maintaining it,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my [healthy] habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year.”