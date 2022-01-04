Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Crazy Muscles While Running By Sydney Opera House

Australian native Rebel Wilson went for a jog in front of the Sydney Opera House and flexed for some pictures with her sister, Annachi Wilson.

Rebel Wilson, 41, proved that she is the definition of fitness goals with her most recent Instagram Stories upload. The Pitch Perfect star, who looked incredible in a pink Nike T-shirt and curve-hugging spandex shorts, shared some clips of her workout in front of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when she was joined by her sister Annachi Wilson for a run along the water.

Rebel had some fun on her run as she flexed her impressively toned arm for a photo in front of the Sydney Opera House. The Australian native also showed off her goofy side for a snap in front of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge as she jogged in place with a silly expression on her face, while her younger sis threw up a peace sign.

The Bridesmaids actress hasn’t been afraid to flaunt the progress she has made along the way on her fitness journey. She recently showed off her curves in an eye-catching, orange and black, one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline for a beach-themed photo shoot. These iconic snaps had fans demanding that she be cast as the next Bond girl. And for those wondering, Rebel doesn’t plan on stopping these fitness goals anytime soon. In a recent Instagram post, she vowed she’d be “starting off the New Year strong” as she showed off her stunning figure in a gold see-through dress.

Rebel embarked on her fitness journey in 2020, dubbing it her “Year of Health.” She was determined to continue the trend in 2021 and by November 2021, she lost an impressive 77 pounds. “This year has been about maintaining it,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my [healthy] habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year.”

Rebel has most recently been linked to professional tennis player Matt Reid, 31. The pair have been a rumored item since they were spotted together at the US Open in the summer of 2021. They still seem to be going strong, as Rebel brought Matt as her plus one to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Award in December 2021. Just like the years prior, 2022 seems to be Rebel’s year.