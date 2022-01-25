See Pic

Rebel Wilson Rocks Sheer Black Shirt & Leather Pants For Night Out In West Hollywood

Rebel Wilson
Shutterstock
Rebel Wilson Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Vanity Fair Premiere Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Sep 2021
For Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Markham/Speed Media/Shutterstock (12635780m) Rebel Wilson AACTA Awards, Arrivals, The Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia - 08 Dec 2021
Rebel Wilson shows off her incredible 35kg weight loss (77lbs or 5.5 stone) in glamorous photos to celebrate Fiji’s re-opening to tourists. The Bridesmaids star is pictured emerging from the sea like a Bond girl in a plunging bright orange swimsuit showing off her slimmed-down figure in campaign images for Tourism Fiji. Another stunning image features Rebel in a black swimsuit under a sheer yellow kaftan as she poses on a yacht. She is also captured enjoying a drink with locals in a colorful sundress. The Tourism Fiji “Open for Happiness” campaign celebrates Fiji opening up to fully vaccinated tourists for quarantine-free travel since the start of December. The island nation is ready to welcome back visitors to its famous white sand beaches and year-round tropical warmth. Growing up in Australia, Rebel has very fond memories of visiting Fiji as a child, and was delighted to return to shoot the “Open for Happiness” campaign. She said: “When someone asks you whether you want to visit Fiji - there is really one one answer isn’t there. It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world. “I had the best time filming this campaign, there really is nothing like the white sands and clear waters of Fiji. It is truly breathtaking. “But even more than the landscape, I love Fiji the most for its people. Everyone greets you with a smile and a ‘bula’, the warmth and hospitality of everyone I met is something I will always remember. “Fiji truly is open for happiness.” Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill said: “We are thrilled to once again finally be able to welcome our visitors back from around the globe to the shores of Fiji - it has been a long time coming.” Flights to Fiji can be booked at https://www.fiji.travel/ Travelers must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure, and must take a mandatory Rapid COVID-19 test at their Care Fiji Commitment (CFC) resort 48 hours after arriving in the islands. Quarantine-free travel is initially availabl
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Fitness fanatic Rebel Wilson takes a early morning hike to jumpstart her day in LA and chats on her phone on her way back home. Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer

Rebel Wilson looks hotter than ever in a night out look in L.A., sporting a stylish look as she headed to celeb hotspot Craig’s.

RebelWilson stepped out in West Hollywood on Jan. 24 to hit up L.A. hotspot Craig’s, sporting a stylish sexy outfit in the process. The How to be Single actress sported a red-and-black plaid tweed jacket over a sheet black top, pairing the look with tight black leather pants, black boots, and a patent black leather bag. The Aussie native wore her light blonde hair in a mid-level pony tail and also wore a black mask to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson steps out for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood (twoeyephotos/MEGA).

Ever since the 41-year-old actress declared her mission to get in shape over two years ago, she’s definitely looking better than ever! In a Jan. 8 Instagram photo, Rebel stunned her followers as she modeled a turquoise halter-style sports bra and matching skinny “Capri” leggings by Kate Hudson‘s Fabletics. “Rebel Rising,” she captioned the post, adding a wink-face emoji and the hashtag “#2022.”

The Pitch Perfect star posed among palm trees, an infinity pool, and a crystal blue ocean, seeming to be in her native Sydney, Australia. She paired the stunning blue look with bubblegum pink sneakers, wearing her bright blonde locks up high in a ponytail, her bangs swooped to one side.

Related Gallery

Rebel Wilson Through The Years -- Pics Of Her Transformation From Her 'Year Of Health'

Rebel Wilson Variety 1st Annual Power Of Comedy Event, Los Angeles, America - 04 Dec 2010
Rebel Wilson 'Bridesmaids' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Apr 2011
Rebel Wilson 'Pitch Perfect' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 24 Sep 2012

The How To Be Single actress began her fitness and health journey with her “Year of Health” in 2020. Although she had tried dieting in the past, she revealed that her weight was tied to the “emotional side” of eating. “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” Rebel told Extra in February 2021. “It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side,” she also said at the time.

By Nov. 2021, the blonde shed an impressive 75 pounds. “This year has been about maintaining it,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my [healthy] habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year.”