Rebel Wilson Rocks Sheer Black Shirt & Leather Pants For Night Out In West Hollywood

Rebel Wilson looks hotter than ever in a night out look in L.A., sporting a stylish look as she headed to celeb hotspot Craig’s.

RebelWilson stepped out in West Hollywood on Jan. 24 to hit up L.A. hotspot Craig’s, sporting a stylish sexy outfit in the process. The How to be Single actress sported a red-and-black plaid tweed jacket over a sheet black top, pairing the look with tight black leather pants, black boots, and a patent black leather bag. The Aussie native wore her light blonde hair in a mid-level pony tail and also wore a black mask to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ever since the 41-year-old actress declared her mission to get in shape over two years ago, she’s definitely looking better than ever! In a Jan. 8 Instagram photo, Rebel stunned her followers as she modeled a turquoise halter-style sports bra and matching skinny “Capri” leggings by Kate Hudson‘s Fabletics. “Rebel Rising,” she captioned the post, adding a wink-face emoji and the hashtag “#2022.”

The Pitch Perfect star posed among palm trees, an infinity pool, and a crystal blue ocean, seeming to be in her native Sydney, Australia. She paired the stunning blue look with bubblegum pink sneakers, wearing her bright blonde locks up high in a ponytail, her bangs swooped to one side.

The How To Be Single actress began her fitness and health journey with her “Year of Health” in 2020. Although she had tried dieting in the past, she revealed that her weight was tied to the “emotional side” of eating. “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” Rebel told Extra in February 2021. “It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side,” she also said at the time.

By Nov. 2021, the blonde shed an impressive 75 pounds. “This year has been about maintaining it,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my [healthy] habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year.”