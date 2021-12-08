See Pic

Rebel Wilson Stuns In Little Black Dress At AACTA Awards In Australia — Photos 

Rebel Wilson shows off her incredible 35kg weight loss (77lbs or 5.5 stone) in glamorous photos to celebrate Fiji’s re-opening to tourists. The Bridesmaids star is pictured emerging from the sea like a Bond girl in a plunging bright orange swimsuit showing off her slimmed-down figure in campaign images for Tourism Fiji. Another stunning image features Rebel in a black swimsuit under a sheer yellow kaftan as she poses on a yacht. She is also captured enjoying a drink with locals in a colorful sundress. The Tourism Fiji “Open for Happiness” campaign celebrates Fiji opening up to fully vaccinated tourists for quarantine-free travel since the start of December. The island nation is ready to welcome back visitors to its famous white sand beaches and year-round tropical warmth. Growing up in Australia, Rebel has very fond memories of visiting Fiji as a child, and was delighted to return to shoot the “Open for Happiness” campaign. She said: “When someone asks you whether you want to visit Fiji - there is really one one answer isn’t there. It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world. “I had the best time filming this campaign, there really is nothing like the white sands and clear waters of Fiji. It is truly breathtaking. “But even more than the landscape, I love Fiji the most for its people. Everyone greets you with a smile and a ‘bula’, the warmth and hospitality of everyone I met is something I will always remember. “Fiji truly is open for happiness.” Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill said: “We are thrilled to once again finally be able to welcome our visitors back from around the globe to the shores of Fiji - it has been a long time coming.” Flights to Fiji can be booked at https://www.fiji.travel/ Travelers must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure, and must take a mandatory Rapid COVID-19 test at their Care Fiji Commitment (CFC) resort 48 hours after arriving in the islands. Quarantine-free travel is initially availabl
The Aussie beauty dazzled in a little black zip-down dress on the red carpet of the event, which honors the best of Australian film and TV.

Rebel Wilson, 41, looked confident as ever while strutting down the red carpet during the AACTA Awards on Dec. 8 in Sydney, Australia. The Bridesmaids funny-gal was radiant as she rocked a short, black Balmain dress which offered up a flirty look at her legs. Adding a metallic touch, a zipper framed with silver trim traveled down the center of the frock elegantly. Meanwhile, the star — who recently lost 77lbs after embarking on a “year of health” — accessorized with chandelier earrings and classic black pumps. Rebel went for full glamour with her hair and makeup, sporting breezing blonde waves and glowing skin.

The AACTA Awards — short for The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards — also hosted A-listers like Russell Crowe, Taika Waititi, and Baz Luhrmann. Rebel joked about meeting the Gladiator actor while presenting an award during the event, telling the audience, “I was a young actor. I was like 19. And, um, he was sitting there having dinner with Nicole Kidman at STC [Sydney Theatre Company]. ‘I was like, “Oh, my God” and I went up to them and I was like really nervous, and he turned to me, and he looked me right in the eyes, and he just said, “F— off”.’ She added with a wink, “It’s a true story.”

Despite the ribbing, Rebel took to Instagram later to thank Russell for hosting the event at the famed Sydney Opera House. She captioned snapshots from the soiree saying, “Just wanted to say thank you to @russellcrowe our gladiator President for hosting such a fabulous night celebrating the best of Aussie film and TV. Couldn’t be prouder to be Australian and be part of an industry that’s so creative and inspiring.”

The Pitch Perfect standout is currently enjoying the single life after splitting from Jacob Busch this past Feb. She talked to People about her relationship status around Nov. 11, admitting she hasn’t quite met her “match.” “I’m currently single and looking for the right person. So we’ll see,” she explained, later adding, “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for. I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping.”