Rebel Wilson Stuns In Little Black Dress At AACTA Awards In Australia — Photos 

The Aussie beauty dazzled in a little black zip-down dress on the red carpet of the event, which honors the best of Australian film and TV.

Rebel Wilson, 41, looked confident as ever while strutting down the red carpet during the AACTA Awards on Dec. 8 in Sydney, Australia. The Bridesmaids funny-gal was radiant as she rocked a short, black Balmain dress which offered up a flirty look at her legs. Adding a metallic touch, a zipper framed with silver trim traveled down the center of the frock elegantly. Meanwhile, the star — who recently lost 77lbs after embarking on a “year of health” — accessorized with chandelier earrings and classic black pumps. Rebel went for full glamour with her hair and makeup, sporting breezing blonde waves and glowing skin.

The AACTA Awards — short for The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards — also hosted A-listers like Russell Crowe, Taika Waititi, and Baz Luhrmann. Rebel joked about meeting the Gladiator actor while presenting an award during the event, telling the audience, “I was a young actor. I was like 19. And, um, he was sitting there having dinner with Nicole Kidman at STC [Sydney Theatre Company]. ‘I was like, “Oh, my God” and I went up to them and I was like really nervous, and he turned to me, and he looked me right in the eyes, and he just said, “F— off”.’ She added with a wink, “It’s a true story.”

Despite the ribbing, Rebel took to Instagram later to thank Russell for hosting the event at the famed Sydney Opera House. She captioned snapshots from the soiree saying, “Just wanted to say thank you to @russellcrowe our gladiator President for hosting such a fabulous night celebrating the best of Aussie film and TV. Couldn’t be prouder to be Australian and be part of an industry that’s so creative and inspiring.”

The Pitch Perfect standout is currently enjoying the single life after splitting from Jacob Busch this past Feb. She talked to People about her relationship status around Nov. 11, admitting she hasn’t quite met her “match.” “I’m currently single and looking for the right person. So we’ll see,” she explained, later adding, “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for. I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping.”