Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Relationship Status After Having A ‘Hot Girl Summer’
Rebel Wilson may be a single gal, but she’s not really going on ‘a ton of dates’ at the moment. Find out more about the ‘How To Be Single’ star’s love life here!
Single and ready to … keep it low key! Rebel Wilson, 40, revealed that although she’s living her best single life at the moment, she’s not necessarily looking to date someone seriously. “I was doing a thing called ‘Hot Girl Summer‘ — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, ‘This sounds fun,'” Rebel told PEOPLE on Nov. 11. “[But] it wasn’t really me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally.”
The Pitch Perfect actress shared she “did date a few people over the summer” and “had a really nice time,” but that she’s still “looking for the right person,” and therefore not going on a ton of dates at the moment. “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for,” she adds. “I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping.”
Earlier this year, Rebel split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch, 29, just four months after making their relationship Instagram official. Following that breakup, Rebel said she tried out a dating up, but since deleted her profile. “I got too much attention, so I’m not on anymore,” she explained.
Although Rebel may not be super intentional about starting a relationship just yet, she did admit to having her eyes set on a certain kind of gentleman. “I mean, I love NFL players. Their brute strength and physicality? Awesome! But unfortunately, from my interactions, they’re not the most faithful,” she stated. “So that’s not good!”
Rebel first went public with her ex Jacob at a Sept. 24, 2000 gala in Monaco. The Bridesmaids actress and her businessman beau then jet-set around the world, taking romantic trips to Mexico, Aspen, and more. On Feb. 2, the 40-year-old revealed in an Instagram post that she was now “single.” Her rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that Rebel and Jacob had split.