Nicki Minaj Gives BF Kenneth Petty A Lap Dance In Megan Thee Stallion’s Sexy ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video

Kenneth Petty made a surprise cameo in Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign’s video for ‘Hot Girl Summer,’ along with one other familiar face!

While Nicki Minaj, 36, is having a “Hot Girl Summer,” her boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, 41, is having a city boy summer. Her boyfriend wasn’t left out of the summer fun, since he made a surprise appearance in the “Hot Girl Summer” music video starring Nicki, Megan Thee Stallion, 24, Ty Dolla $ign, 34, and a whole crowd of bikini-clad pool partygoers! Kenneth’s cameo was brief in the video that dropped on Sept. 3, but it showed all we needed to know — his romance with Nicki is hot. At the 2:47 mark, Nicki climbs on-board Kenneth’s lap while he enjoys a handful of the rapper’s booty, which was poking out through the neon orange thong of her PVC bodysuit. Complete with a bedroom-ready waist harness and platform boots dripping in orange flames, Kenneth wasn’t the only one giving Nicki googly eyes.

While Kenneth’s lap dance lasted just a few seconds, Nicki kept the sex appeal going with multiple outfit changes. There was a neon green dress splashed with tiger stripes and a thigh-slit that ran dangerously high, and then a tight pink bodysuit. With a name like “Hot Girl Summer,” the bar was set high for this video. Nicki didn’t disappoint.

La La Anthony, 40, was another surprise cameo in the music video! She reported live from the “hottest party of the summer,” delivering the hard-hitting news in a pink clubbing dress and especially glittery eyes. Don’t get us started on Megan’s outfits — you’ll just need to watch the full video above.

Nicki foreshadowed this on-screen straddling with a behind-the-scenes photo from the music video, which she shared on Aug. 11! Dressed in the same neon outfit, Nicki took a seat on Kenneth’s lap (and yes, his hands were on the booty once again). With all this booty-grabbing, the wedding bells are growing louder and louder. Nicki revealed that she had “about 80 days” to tie the knot with the former inmate after they renewed their marriage license on the Aug. 12 episode of Queen Radio (so, that puts them at 50 days now). You can add on even more days before a big ceremony, however. “I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” Nicki added during her radio show. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out.”