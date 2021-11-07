Rebel Wilson Reveals How She Maintains Her 77-Pound Weight Loss After ‘Year Of Health’

Rebel Wilson has opened up about how she sticks with her healthy habits, and teased her new role as a cheerleader in the film ‘Senior Year.’

Rebel Wilson is no stranger to the spotlight, however the Aussie actor made headlines for a different reason in 2020 when she overhauled her lifestyle and dropped 77 pounds. Almost 12 months on from her “Year Of Health”, Rebel credits sustainable lifestyle changes like walking more often with helping her remain consistent. “This year has been about maintaining it,” she told HollywoodLife during OLLY‘s Winter Wellness event in New York City. “The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my [healthy] habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year.”

The Pitch Perfect alum revealed this was the “first time in [her] life” that she had stuck with her habits, after 20 years of dieting then gaining the weight back — and she did it all while traveling the world filming multiple projects. “It’s actually been a massive year for me, I did a TV show at the beginning of the year and I’ve just done two movies back to back, one in London and one here in Atlanta,” Rebel explained. “That’s a lot of pressure and stress so I thought ‘oh god, what if I go back to to my old habits’ because part of my emotional eating was [due to] stress with work. But weirdly, I’ve just changed my lifestyle so much.”

The A-lister also opened up about her upcoming turn as a high school cheerleader in the Netflix film Senior Year. “One of my favorite movies is Bring It On,” she explained, noting that she previously fangirled over Kirsten Dunst when she met the Bring It On actress. “I never thought I would be the type of girl to be dressed in a cheerleading uniform, because I was never really that body type,” Rebel continued.

“But when I put on the uniform, I was like, ‘oh my god, I look like a cheerleader.’ I love it because it’s so iconically American … I’m just so proud of the movie.” In the upcoming flick, Rebel portrays a character named Stephanie, who wakes up from a 20-year coma, and returns to high school in the hopes of regaining her prom queen title. The film will also star Clueless icon Alicia Silverstone, along with This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice and Chris Parnell.