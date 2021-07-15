Rebel Wilson, 41, Dances In Skintight Cheer Uniform On The Set Of ‘Senior Year ‘– Watch

Rebel Wilson is breaking out the moves! The 41-year-old looked fabulous in a flashy cheer uniform while dancing with her castmates on the set of ‘Senior Year.’

Rebel Wilson, 41, is having a blast on the set of her new movie Senior Year. The Pitch Perfect alum is taking on the role of a cheerleader in her upcoming comedy and showed off her sexy dance moves with her squad in a new TikTok video. Rebel stunned in the skintight green and yellow cheer uniform.

The dance video starts out with Rebel and her castmates turned around. They all start smacking their booties as someone shoots out money behind them. Rebel and the others turn around and start twerking and grinding to Saweetie’s song “Fast.”

Rebel has been on the set of Senior Year rocking a more traditional uniform and other incredible looks over the last few weeks. This is the first time we’ve seen this sexy uniform. In the film, Rebel plays a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader.

Over the last year and a half, Rebel has undergone a major lifestyle transformation. The Australian actress made 2020 her “Year of Health.” By the end of 2020, Rebel had met her weight loss goal of losing 60 pounds.

She chronicled her health and fitness journey on Instagram for her millions of fans. In a December 2020 Instagram Live after meeting her weight loss goal, Rebel told her followers to “never ever feel bad about your size… Beauty can be at any size and that’s what I’m a big proponent of.”

Rebel opened up about her transformation in a recent interview. “Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn’t do it earlier,” Rebel said about her “Year of Health” in a May 2021 interview with InStyle. “Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition.”

She admitted she has “natural empathy” with people who struggles with weight loss issues “because that’s something I’ve always struggled with.” After making lifestyle changes, she revealed that it’s “the little things that I do every day that make a difference” when it comes to staying on track.