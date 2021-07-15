Watch

Rebel Wilson, 41, Dances In Skintight Cheer Uniform On The Set Of ‘Senior Year ‘– Watch

Rebel Wilson
MEGA
Rebel Wilson 'Jojo Rabbit' film premiere, Arrivals, Hollywood American Legion, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019
Rebel Wilson Variety 1st Annual Power Of Comedy Event, Los Angeles, America - 04 Dec 2010
Rebel Wilson 'Bridesmaids' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Apr 2011
Rebel Wilson 'Pitch Perfect' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 24 Sep 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Rebel Wilson is breaking out the moves! The 41-year-old looked fabulous in a flashy cheer uniform while dancing with her castmates on the set of ‘Senior Year.’

Rebel Wilson, 41, is having a blast on the set of her new movie Senior Year. The Pitch Perfect alum is taking on the role of a cheerleader in her upcoming comedy and showed off her sexy dance moves with her squad in a new TikTok video. Rebel stunned in the skintight green and yellow cheer uniform.

The dance video starts out with Rebel and her castmates turned around. They all start smacking their booties as someone shoots out money behind them. Rebel and the others turn around and start twerking and grinding to Saweetie’s song “Fast.”

Rebel has been on the set of Senior Year rocking a more traditional uniform and other incredible looks over the last few weeks. This is the first time we’ve seen this sexy uniform. In the film, Rebel plays a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader.

Over the last year and a half, Rebel has undergone a major lifestyle transformation. The Australian actress made 2020 her “Year of Health.” By the end of 2020, Rebel had met her weight loss goal of losing 60 pounds.

Related Gallery

Rebel Wilson -- PICS

Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Rebel Wilson is out for a hiking trip at popular Los Angeles landmark, Griffith Park. The star sported an eye-catching pair of fiery red cheetah printed yoga pants! Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Aspen, CO - Rebel Wilson rocks a Fendi jacket paired with Fendi snow boots as she wraps up a day of skiing with her boyfriend Jacob Busch and friends while out vacationing in Aspen. Pictured: Jacob Busch, Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Rebel Wilson goes on a solo 2 HOUR hike in L.A. The actress showed off her dramatic weight loss in a pair of PVC pants and black t shirt. Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

She chronicled her health and fitness journey on Instagram for her millions of fans. In a December 2020 Instagram Live after meeting her weight loss goal, Rebel told her followers to “never ever feel bad about your size… Beauty can be at any size and that’s what I’m a big proponent of.”

Rebel opened up about her transformation in a recent interview. “Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn’t do it earlier,” Rebel said about her “Year of Health” in a May 2021 interview with InStyle. “Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition.”

She admitted she has “natural empathy” with people who struggles with weight loss issues “because that’s something I’ve always struggled with.” After making lifestyle changes, she revealed that it’s “the little things that I do every day that make a difference” when it comes to staying on track.