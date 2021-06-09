Rebel Wilson Looks Like A Knockout While Bowling In Pink Mini Dress For New Movie ‘Senior Year’

Rebel Wilson made bowling look easy in a mini dress and heels while on the set of her new film ‘Senior Year’!

Rebel Wilson, 40, is taking it back to high school! The Australian born actress was in full character on-set of her new film Senior Year in her latest Instagram photo, where she plays a cheerleader who was in a coma after a whopping 20 years. Posing in a bowling alley, Rebel wore a fuzzy, light, pink mini dress with an embroidered red heart across the chest.

She added a matching light pink sweater and red strapped heels to finish off the look. Rebel simply captioned the image. posted on Wednesday, June 9, with pink heart emojis as she shouted out the movie’s stylist for “the sweetest costumes,” alongside side credits for her glam squad. In the film, she realizes she not only missed out on her milestone final year — but didn’t get to be prom queen after waking up.

Hair and makeup are key to bringing any character to life, but there’s no denying that Rebel is looking like an absolute bombshell! The actress, who decided to make 2020 her “year of health,” has been staying fit and motivated ever since beginning her fitness journey. Last November, Rebel shared with her Instagram followers that she had met her targeted goal weight, with just one month to spare before the new year. Through 2021, Rebel has continued to strive for a healthy lifestyle, regularly sharing workout routines and her healthy living tips with fans.

The Pitch Perfect star made it clear that her choice to lose weight had nothing to do with vanity, but rather the choice to live a healthier lifestyle on The Drew Berrymore Show last year. “I love my curves and stuff. I don’t think I’ll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier,” she shared, crediting help from fitness trainer, Jono Castano, and a good high-protein diet plan to her success. “I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it, and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating donuts,” she added. With her positive outlook and strong dedication, Rebel will certainly continue to look great on the inside and out, and inspire her fans to be their best self too.