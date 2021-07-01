Rebel Wilson Dances In Low-Rise Flared Jeans On The Set Of ‘Senior Year’ — Watch

Rebel Wilson celebrated wrapping ‘Senior Year’ with a dance! Watch the video.

That’s a wrap on Senior Year! Rebel Wilson shared some fun footage from time on set of the upcoming Netflix film on her social media accounts on July 1. The Australian actress, 41, shared a video of herself dancing in some low-rise flared jeans alongside Senior Year co-star (and fellow Aussie) Angourie Rice, who plays a younger version of Rebel’s character Ruby, a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to her high school to regain her prom queen status.

In the video, Rebel and Angourie (yes, that is Siobhan from the acclaimed Mare of Easttown) are donned in the same outfit — one that will take you back to the early 2000s: a striped pink t-shirt with a tank top on top of it, flared denim, and beaded necklaces. In one shot, the two dance on a red convertible while a fan is blown towards them.

Senior Year — which will also star Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, and Chris Parnell — is set to debut sometime in 2022. On top of acting in the leading role, Rebel also served as producer. It marks her first film after some time off last year following the release of her 2019 rom-com Isn’t It Romantic. The star spent much of last year (which she dubbed as her “Year of Health”) working towards improving her health, dropping 60 lbs. along the way. Rebel has been vocal about her weight loss journey, revealing that it was never about a number on a scale.

“You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn’t about that,” Rebel told People in November 2020. “It’s about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person.” She added, “I would say to everyone out there don’t be obsessed about how much you actually weigh. It’s more about all the healthy practices, and then the changes to your whole lifestyle.”

A source previously told HollywoodLife that Rebel is “committed” to keeping up the lifestyle. “It’s all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and continuing to push herself physically, because she loves how strong and healthy she feels,” the source said. “Even when she’s having a bad day, she’ll force herself to put on her workout clothes and get out there.”