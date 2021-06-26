Rebel Wilson Looks Sensational In Pink Satin Bodysuit With 2 Body Doubles On Set Of Film ‘Senior Year’

Rebel Wilson has slayed on the set of her new movie ‘Senior Year’, rocking a pink off-the-shoulder bodysuit and bouncy curls in her hair.

Rebel Wilson has given fans another behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming comedy, Senior Year. The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect alum took to Instagram on June 25 to share a snap with two of her body doubles — and she looked incredible! The trio all wore 80s-inspired bubblegum pink bodysuits, which appeared to be made of a satin material and featured off-the-shoulder rose detailing. “Double trouble! @bamastunts & Brooke crushing it as per usual!” she captioned the snap.

All three of the blonde beauties wore the same outfit, which featured large floral accents on the shoulders, and had their hair styled in beautiful, bouncy curls. Rebel also highlighted her long legs in a pair of silver pumps. In the upcoming flick, Rebel will play a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma, and returns to high school in the hopes of regaining her prom queen title. She was recently spotted on set rocking denim shorts and a tie-dye pink sweater adorned with a swirly pattern, along with a fresh blow out.

The comedian was seen laughing with crew members, and later shared a pic to Instagram of herself looking at scenes through film monitors, where she donned a prom queen crown. The film will also star Clueless icon Alicia Silverstone, along with This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice and Chris Parnell. As fans would know, the Australian actress has opened up extensively about her 60 pound weight loss, and health and wellness transformation. She took a brief break from working in front of the camera to focus on her “Year of Health” in 2020.

“Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn’t do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition,” the Pooch Perfect host recently told InStyle. “I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that’s something I’ve always struggled with.”

“And that’s why I put things on Instagram about my journey. Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference. Like today, I went for a walk at Griffith Park [in L.A.] and that’s free. Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that’ll improve their lives. It’s not too late to start, no matter what age you are.”