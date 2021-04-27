Rebel Wilson Rocks Sexy Plunging Bodysuit In New Selfies After 60 Lb. Weight Loss — Pics

Rebel Wilson is all about the glamour! The actress showed off her slimmed down figure in a black bodysuit in new photos posted to her Instagram Stories.

Rebel Wilson is continuing her streak of killer, sexy outfits as she continues on her health journey. The Pooch Perfect host, 41, posed on Instagram in a sleek black bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline and a thong backside. Yes, it’s shapewear — but it also may be one of her sexiest looks yet.

Rebel gives the camera a knowing look while posing for the mirror selfies posted to her Instagram Stories on April 27. The Isn’t It Romantic star captioned one of the photos of herself flaunting the curve-hugging one-piece, “she’s glamorous on set today.” In another shot, Rebel is looking over her shoulder and sticking out her tongue at the camera while showing off the backside of her bodysuit. She’s rocking a pair of nude tights, as well. See all of Rebel’s bodysuit photos HERE!

Rebel embarked on what she called a “year of health” at the beginning of 2020, vowing to reach 165 pounds by the end of the year. And she did it! Though the year ended, Rebel has kept up her healthy lifestyle and continues to show off her progress on Instagram “shamelessly,” in her own words. Her fans can’t get enough of her beautiful photos.

She opened up about her 60-pound weight loss in a January interview, saying that she’s experiencing a whole new world at this new size — and its double standards. “I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you,” she told The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin. “Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.”

Rebel really has no qualms (good!) about flaunting her figure on social media. Just last month, she stripped down to her birthday suit for a day of sunbathing nude while hanging out in London. Rebel only covered up partially with a towel while lounging on the deck of a yacht, flashing the camera a smile in the sunshine.