Rebel Wilson Rocks Gorgeous Red Dress & More: See Her Stunning ‘Pooch Perfect’ Looks

Rebel Wilson is the host of ‘Pooch Perfect,’ and she’s bringing her fashion A-game. See all of her ‘perfect’ looks of the season so far!

The most dog-tastic show has arrived in the form of Pooch Perfect. Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, 41, is hosting the ultimate dog grooming competition show, which will premiere March 30 on ABC. As she guides the contestants through the competition, Rebel will be rocking some amazing outfits.

In the premiere episode, Rebel is keeping it fierce in a red and black leopard jacket, paired with a black tank top and leather pants. Her hair is sleek and straight for the first episode of Pooch Perfect.

For the second episode, which will air April 6, Rebel wows in two separate looks. She steps out in a stunning red lace dress that she matches to her red heels. She also dazzles in a bright yellow jumpsuit and a brown leather jacket.

In the promotional photos for the series, the Australian actress rocks a simple but sexy black dress. She adds a little bit of color to this fierce look with a pink feather boa pinned to her dress. Rebel is quite the fashionista on Pooch Perfect.

Rebel’s hosting gig comes after her amazing “Year of Health.” The actress has lost more than 60 pounds and reached her goal weight in November 2020. Over the course of 2020, Rebel chronicled her health and fitness journey on Instagram.

In June 2020, she revealed the inspiration behind her “Year of Health” in an interview. “I theme my years,” Rebel said on Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show. “Last year was the year of love and, yeah, that didn’t work out. So I was determined that this year is the year is health and I’m determined to succeed in this mission. It’s been going really good, it’s tough. I’m not only working on the physical side but I am working on the emotional side.”

She also stressed to her followers during a December 2020 Instagram Live session to “never ever feel bad about your size. Beauty can be at any size and that’s what I’m a big proponent of.”

Rebel is joined on Pooch Perfect by the celebrity judges — Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky, and Dr. Callie Harris. The series will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.