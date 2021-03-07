Rebel Wilson Slays In Red Jumpsuit After Celebrating 41st Birthday: ‘Come To Me’ — See Pic

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has stunned in a bright red jumpsuit, and threw her hands in the air as she posed for the gorgeous snap.

Rebel Wilson has flaunted her trimmed-down figure in a gorgeous red jumpsuit, and towering black heels. The newly minted 41-year-old showed off her slender physique in the retro red ‘fit, after dropping 60 pounds in 2020 amid her “Year of Health”. The Pitch Perfect alum posed in the long-sleeved look with her hands above her head as she stood in front of a stage door entrance. Her blonde tresses were styled in pretty curls, and her subtle makeup look accentuated her gorgeous features. “Come to me x,” she captioned the photo.

Musician Amy Shark jokingly replied, “At the airport,” while a fan commented, “Hey Miss Rebel Charlie called and he would like you to join the angels.” It comes just a few weeks after A source close to the blonde beauty told HollywoodLife exclusively that Rebel was her “absolute best and happiest” right now. “Rebel has a new life on her hands and now that she is as healthy as she has ever been, she now is single. There is something about being single, sexy and successful and that is Rebel’s life right now. She is now gearing for the upcoming year ahead to be her best yet, her most successful. She has a clear mind and a clear vision on doing what is best for her and no one will tell her differently,” the insider dished.

The Aussie actress also recently opened up in an interview about how she stuck to her health goals in 2020. “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” she told Extra’s Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery. “It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side.”

Revel also revealed some of her top tips for overhauling her health and lifestyle routines. “The one biggest thing is just walking … I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health. They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat.”